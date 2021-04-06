Necedah man charged with sex crimes after allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old child

After confronting Sanborn with the positive pregnancy results, Sanborn told Goehring he did have intercourse with the victim. Sanborn claimed the victim initiated the intercourse, and that he was intoxicated and did not realize how the event occurred due to blacking out. Sanborn claimed he did not realize he and the victim had intercourse until he woke up the next morning.

During the interview Sanborn stated he regretted what occurred between the victim and himself, and that it was the only incident. Sanborn admitted to knowing the victim was 13.

Sanborn agreed to provide his bedding, biological evidence, his cell phone and associated data. A search of the bedroom to collect the material revealed two pairs of female underpants.

During a second interview, Sanborn said he still did not recall the details of the night, but later said the victim initiated the interaction. Sanborn claimed another child at the residence walked in during the encounter and was told to leave, after which he had sex with the victim. Sanborn said he did not use a condom, and that even though he called the victim by his girlfriend’s name he knew the victim was the person he had sex with.