Necedah man found asleep in vehicle in ditch charged for meth, THC

A Necedah man is facing drug charges after allegedly crashing his car in a ditch and falling asleep.
Michael Dipuma, 31, of Necedah is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, repeater; and misdemeanors resisting an officer, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine, narcotic drugs and THC charges. As Dipuma has a previous conviction for felony possession with intent to distribute amphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Feb. 19, Deputy Michael Sickinger was dispatched to the intersection of Green Acres Road and Norway Road in the town of Lindina for a report of a vehicle in a ditch. The reporting party stated that a male who appeared to be asleep was in the vehicle.
Upon arrival, Sickinger found a vehicle running with the back end of the vehicle in the ditch and a lone occupant later identified as Michael Dipuma.
Dipuma was asked to exit the vehicle. After exiting, Dupuma took a few steps then ran through the snow and into the woods. Sickinger pursued Dipuma into the woods and ordered him to stop, and Dipuma complied.
Sickinger ordered Dipuma to show his hands, at which point Sickinger observed something in Dipuma’s right hand. Dipuma was again ordered to show his hand, at gunpoint, and he complied.
Dipuma was ordered to turn around and eventually did so after being told a taser would be used if he did not comply. Sickinger placed Dipuma under arrest and asked why he ran, to which Dipuma replied that he has a warrant.
After Dipuma was transported to the jail by another deputy, Sickenger performed a search of the vehicle. An electronic scale was located in the map pocket of the driver’s side door. In between the driver’s front seat and the center console Sickinger found a plastic container containing small baggies with a clear crystal substance.
On the front passenger seat Sickinger found a notebook with a plastic baggie containing a sheer of “acid,” and located an airsoft pistol that appeared to be a replica of a handgun.
Upon arrival at the sheriff’s office, the items found in the vehicle were tested and returned positive results for THC and methamphetamine. Five pills found in one of the plastic baggies were identified as a schedule II narcotic, Hyrdrocodone.
Dipuma is scheduled for a plea hearing July 7 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
