Necedah man found asleep in vehicle in ditch charged for meth, THC

A Necedah man is facing drug charges after allegedly crashing his car in a ditch and falling asleep.

Michael Dipuma, 31, of Necedah is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, repeater; and misdemeanors resisting an officer, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.

If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine, narcotic drugs and THC charges. As Dipuma has a previous conviction for felony possession with intent to distribute amphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Feb. 19, Deputy Michael Sickinger was dispatched to the intersection of Green Acres Road and Norway Road in the town of Lindina for a report of a vehicle in a ditch. The reporting party stated that a male who appeared to be asleep was in the vehicle.

Upon arrival, Sickinger found a vehicle running with the back end of the vehicle in the ditch and a lone occupant later identified as Michael Dipuma.

