Necedah man found passed out in vehicle at store charged for meth

Weigel said he was not with anybody else during the day, and that the car he was found in was his. When asked what drugs he had taken during the day, Weigel responded that it “must have been heroin.” Weigel said he did not remember doing heroin, and he could not remember if he took drugs at home then drove or did so in the store’s parking lot. Asked if he normally does other drugs, like methamphetamine, Weigel said “not typically,” but went on to say he smokes marijuana and takes prescription pills.