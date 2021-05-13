Necedah man found passed out in vehicle at store charged for meth

A Necedah man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in a store’s parking lot while in possession of methamphetamine.
Wil Weigel, 32, of Necedah is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10:58 a.m. Feb. 22, Deputy Jay Helixon was dispatched to the Dollar General parking lot in Necedah for a report of an unresponsive male slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.
Upon arrival, Helixon observed a man later identified as Wil Weigel in the driver seat of the vehicle, and Camp Douglas EMS and Necedah Fire Department were treating Weigel. As Weigel was being transferred to a stretcher he regained consciousness and appeared confused and disoriented.
According to Camp Douglas EMS, when they arrived on scene there was a clear vial containing an unknown substance in the cup holder next to Weigel. Helixon secured the vial and a clear colored rock, which he believed was methamphetamine based off of training and experience.
After following the ambulance to the hospital, Helixon spoke to Weigel in the emergency room. Asked what was in the vial, Weigel said “What vial?” Informed that EMS had found a vial with a clear rock inside the cup holder, Weigel stated the vial was not his.
Weigel said he was not with anybody else during the day, and that the car he was found in was his. When asked what drugs he had taken during the day, Weigel responded that it “must have been heroin.” Weigel said he did not remember doing heroin, and he could not remember if he took drugs at home then drove or did so in the store’s parking lot. Asked if he normally does other drugs, like methamphetamine, Weigel said “not typically,” but went on to say he smokes marijuana and takes prescription pills.
Weigel stated that needles scare him so he usually snorts heroin.
At the Sheriff’s Office, Helixon photographed and weighed the rock like substance. The substance weighed 0.1 grams. A field test of the substance returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Weigel is scheduled for a plea hearing July 7 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.