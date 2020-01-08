Necedah man turns himself in to police after allegedly fleeing scene of head on collision

A Necedah man is facing hit and run charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a head on collision and then turning himself in to police.
Mario Hodal, 22, of Necedah is charged with felony hit and run causing injury. He faces up to nine months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:03 a.m. Dec. 8, Deputy Rebecca Weber was dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Necedah. Another officer arrived first, and noted both lanes of the highway were blocked and a truck with a U-Haul was in a ditch.
Weber arrived on scene and found a vehicle in the middle of the road with severe front end damage. The occupants of the vehicle were no longer at the scene of the crash. In the ditch, Weber observed a truck with trailer with front end damage, both airbags deployed, and the horn going off.
Both the driver and passenger of the truck were in an ambulance when Weber arrived. The driver, who had facial injuries apparently due to the crash, stated the other vehicle crossed the centerline as they were traveling towards each other, and though he attempted to miss the collision, they two vehicles collided head on.
After the smoke from the airbag deployment dissipated, the driver left his truck to check on the occupants of the other vehicle, where a male and female were attempting to exit the vehicle. Once they got out of the vehicle, the male and female began walking away from the scene of the crash.
The driver yelled at them that he was going to call the cops, at which point the two began running towards town. The driver said the male was about 5 feet 10 inches with brown hair.
You have free articles remaining.
Dispatch notified Weber the vehicle with no occupants was registered to Mario Hodal. Hodal’s driver’s license said he was 6 feet 1 inches with brown hair.
Later the same day, Hodal arrived at the Juneau County Jail and said he was turning himself in on a warrant. A deputy read Hodal his rights, and stated there was no active warrant for him.
Hodal told the deputy he came to the jail because he thought police were looking for him, and he had come to get his citations. Asked what the citations were for, Hodal smiled, looked away, and said “you guys tell me.”
Asked why he believed there was a warrant, Hodal started to laugh and said “you guys know and I really don’t want to say.” Hodal then stated he did not want to give any details, and police knew. The deputy noted Hodal continued smiling at her, and appeared to be attempting to hold back laughter. Hodal then asked “or, do you not?”
The deputy told Hodal she assumed he was referring to the crash, to which Hodal agreed. While speaking again about why Hodal believed there was a warrant, he stated “I ran, so.” Hodal said he did not want to say when asked why he ran from the scene of the crash.
Asked if he wanted to give his side of what happened leading to the crash, Hodal stated “Um, it was my fault,” and that he “deviated from my lane.” The deputy notified Hodal of the injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle, and that they were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Hodal responded “Really? Wow…damn.”
Hodal stated he slept and then came in to the jail. Asked if he tried calling 911, Hodal said no. Hodal said he did not believe his passenger tried calling 911 either. Asked where he and the passenger went after leaving the scene, Hodal responded that it was unimportant while again smiling and holding back laughter. He added he was “not trying to give a lot of details right now.”
A preliminary breath test conducted at 2:05 p.m. measured Hodal at 0.048 blood alcohol content.
Hodal is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.