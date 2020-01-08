Necedah man turns himself in to police after allegedly fleeing scene of head on collision

A Necedah man is facing hit and run charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a head on collision and then turning himself in to police.

Mario Hodal, 22, of Necedah is charged with felony hit and run causing injury. He faces up to nine months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:03 a.m. Dec. 8, Deputy Rebecca Weber was dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Necedah. Another officer arrived first, and noted both lanes of the highway were blocked and a truck with a U-Haul was in a ditch.

Weber arrived on scene and found a vehicle in the middle of the road with severe front end damage. The occupants of the vehicle were no longer at the scene of the crash. In the ditch, Weber observed a truck with trailer with front end damage, both airbags deployed, and the horn going off.

Both the driver and passenger of the truck were in an ambulance when Weber arrived. The driver, who had facial injuries apparently due to the crash, stated the other vehicle crossed the centerline as they were traveling towards each other, and though he attempted to miss the collision, they two vehicles collided head on.