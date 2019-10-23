A Necedah man is under arrest after he tried to run away from a group home by allegedly stealing a van and then leading police on a 110 mile per hour chase which ended when he rolled the van three times.
Dalton Ganser, 18, of Necedah is charged with felonies second degree recklessly endangering safety, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and bail jumping.
He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the recklessly endangering safety charge; up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and flee or elude officer charges; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 10:05 p.m. Oct. 4 Deputy Matthew Bourgeois was dispatched to Evergreen Manor group home in Necedah for a report that a resident, Dalton Ganser, had taken a van from the group home.
At about 10:14 p.m. Bourgeois was traveling east on Highway G at 16th Avenue in Necedah when he observed the van traveling west on Highway G.
He initiated a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights. The van stopped at a stop sign, then accelerated quickly while making a left turn onto Highway 21.
Ganser went through the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 80 at a speed of about 90 miles per hour. The van passed a vehicle near Dollar General, then increased speeds to about 100 miles per hour approaching 22nd Street. The van passed another vehicle immediately before 22nd Street by merging left into oncoming traffic, forcing a vehicle into the shoulder.
Between 22nd Street and Ninth Avenue, the van passed another vehicle by again heading towards oncoming traffic and then cutting off the vehicle it had passed. The van reached speeds of about 110 miles per hour as the chase neared Headquarters Road.
Ganser attempted to pass a pickup truck on the right using the shoulder. The van went down into the ditch and came back up onto the road, narrowly missing the pickup truck, then rolled about three times before coming to rest in a ditch.
Bourgeois ordered Ganser to show him his hands, roll down the window, then put his hands out of the window. He then ordered Ganser to exit the vehicle and come to the front of the patrol car after another deputy arrived on scene, and he cleared the van for other occupants.
Asked where he had planned on going, Ganser stated he was going to a party in Pardeeville. EMS checked Ganser for injuries and found only an abrasion on his head.
Another deputy went to the group home and spoke with witnesses. One witness said Ganser had come to her room and asked her if she would help him run away from the group home by getting the keys to the van.
Ganser is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
