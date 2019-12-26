Necedah woman accused of murder facing additional charges after allegedly hitting CPS worker while in jail

A Necedah woman in prison for allegedly murdering her boyfriend is facing additional charges after police say she punched a Child Protective Services worker during an inmate visit.
Crystal Pharis, 27, of Necedah is charged with felony battery by prisoners, and four counts of felony bail jumping. She faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each charge.
Pharis is in the Juneau County Jail after her arrest in November on charges of first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, neglecting a child, and four counts of felony bail jumping. Her bail was set at $1 million.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 13, Deputy Brian Wilde received a call from a Child Protective Services worker who wanted to go to the jail and meet with Crystal Pharis. Wilde told the worker the meeting was fine.
At about 3:40 p.m., the worker went to the contact visit area of the jail to meet with Pharis. Wilde opened the room, which had a camera inside of it, and sent Pharis down to meet with the worker.
Wilde, who was watching the room via the camera, stopped watching the room when he received a phone call shortly after Pharis entered. A short time later the alert buzzer went off. Wilde observed the Child Protective Services worker running out of the room, while Pharis was in the room yelling after the worker.
The worker ran down the hallway toward central control while Wilde called for all deputies to respond to the visit. The worker continued running while holding the right side of her face and looking back at Pharis. Wilde stated he believed he heard the worker say Pharis hit her. Pharis was located about 20 feet behind the worker, yelling and screaming, but Wilde could not make out what Pharis was saying.
Lieutenant Teig Hoag heard the yelling, at which time he immediately exited his office and observed the worker moving towards his location. He heard the worker saying “she punched me, she punched me,” while visible scared and crying. He took the worker into his office.
Pharis continued yelling, with other inmates walking to the windows to see what was causing the commotion. Other deputies arrived, stopped Pharis, handcuffed her, and took her back to booking. At booking Pharis began screaming louder, with Wilde able to hear her in central control while she was in a holding cell.
Hoag asked a nurse to come to his office. When they entered the office, the worker was knelt down against the wall crying. The worker had a red mark on the left side of her face along the cheekbone, about two inches by two inches in area.
Asked what happened, the worker said she was having her weekly meeting with Pharis to update Pharis about the status of her child. Pharis saw Pharis’ mother and adopted sister’s names on a piece of paper related to custody of the child, which led to Pharis striking the worker.
The worker stated she wished to file charges, and filled out a voluntary statement form.
Pharis is scheduled for an initial appearance on these charges Jan. 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center. The appearance coincides with her adjourned initial appearance also on Jan. 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center on charges related to the death of Jason Dailey.
