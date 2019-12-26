Necedah woman accused of murder facing additional charges after allegedly hitting CPS worker while in jail

The worker ran down the hallway toward central control while Wilde called for all deputies to respond to the visit. The worker continued running while holding the right side of her face and looking back at Pharis. Wilde stated he believed he heard the worker say Pharis hit her. Pharis was located about 20 feet behind the worker, yelling and screaming, but Wilde could not make out what Pharis was saying.

Lieutenant Teig Hoag heard the yelling, at which time he immediately exited his office and observed the worker moving towards his location. He heard the worker saying “she punched me, she punched me,” while visible scared and crying. He took the worker into his office.

Pharis continued yelling, with other inmates walking to the windows to see what was causing the commotion. Other deputies arrived, stopped Pharis, handcuffed her, and took her back to booking. At booking Pharis began screaming louder, with Wilde able to hear her in central control while she was in a holding cell.

Hoag asked a nurse to come to his office. When they entered the office, the worker was knelt down against the wall crying. The worker had a red mark on the left side of her face along the cheekbone, about two inches by two inches in area.