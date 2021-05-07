Necedah woman charged for cocaine, meth and THC following Mauston traffic stop

A Necedah woman was allegedly found with cocaine, methamphetamine and THC following a Mauston traffic stop where she yelled at a police officer and pleaded to not be taken to jail.
Rebecca Kraft, 35, of Necedah is charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of cocaine, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of THC, repeater; two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted, Kraft faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony bail jumping charges and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony cocaine, methamphetamine and THC charges. As Kraft has a previous conviction for several misdemeanors within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:54 a.m. Feb. 16, Mauston Police Officer Adam Noe was traveling northbound on Elm Street when he saw a vehicle approach the stop sign and make an improper stop, going past the stop sign and almost into traffic.
Noe radioed K9 handler Deputy Bader to respond to the location and then initiated a traffic stop. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Rebecca Kraft.
During the stop Kraft rolled the window down only partially, and Noe had to request she roll down the window the rest of the way. While rolling down the window she asked Noe the reason for the stop, which he explained while requesting her license and proof of insurance. While Kraft was gathering the documents, Noe observed a container in the center console area.
As Kraft provided the documents she questioned Noe on where the violation took place and stated Noe was going to stop her anyways. When asked why, Kraft said she “felt” like that was what Noe was doing.
When asked about her previous stop on Division Street, Kraft said she was dropping “Scotty” off, but she didn’t know who he was besides a friend of a friend.
Noe began writing a written warning as Bader arrived on scene and made contact with Kraft. A short time later Kraft began yelling about Noe stopping her, and when informed the officers would be searching her car because of the odor of raw marijuana Kraft yelled “No!” before falling silent.
Kraft was ordered to exit the vehicle and complied, but yelled “No! You pulled me over for something ridiculous!” She then re-entered the driver seat of the vehicle. Kraft “pleaded” with the officers to not go to jail, and kept repeating “It’s not mine.”
Upon being ordered to exit the vehicle again, Kraft complied. While at the front of the patrol unit she was asked what would be found in the vehicle, to which she replied that she did not know and blamed “Scotty” for anything found in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle the officers found a glass smoking pipe with burnt THC residue, 27 grams of raw marijuana in a plastic container and one gram of marijuana in another plastic container. In separate “gem” bags they found 3.29 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.27 grams of cocaine and 0.35 grams of cocaine.
Kraft is scheduled for a plea hearing July 28 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
