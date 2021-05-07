Necedah woman charged for cocaine, meth and THC following Mauston traffic stop

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the stop Kraft rolled the window down only partially, and Noe had to request she roll down the window the rest of the way. While rolling down the window she asked Noe the reason for the stop, which he explained while requesting her license and proof of insurance. While Kraft was gathering the documents, Noe observed a container in the center console area.

As Kraft provided the documents she questioned Noe on where the violation took place and stated Noe was going to stop her anyways. When asked why, Kraft said she “felt” like that was what Noe was doing.

When asked about her previous stop on Division Street, Kraft said she was dropping “Scotty” off, but she didn’t know who he was besides a friend of a friend.

Noe began writing a written warning as Bader arrived on scene and made contact with Kraft. A short time later Kraft began yelling about Noe stopping her, and when informed the officers would be searching her car because of the odor of raw marijuana Kraft yelled “No!” before falling silent.

Kraft was ordered to exit the vehicle and complied, but yelled “No! You pulled me over for something ridiculous!” She then re-entered the driver seat of the vehicle. Kraft “pleaded” with the officers to not go to jail, and kept repeating “It’s not mine.”