Necedah woman remains in custody for drug possession and bail jumping

A woman allegedly lied to law enforcement about her identity during a traffic stop which lead to three drug-related felony charges and four felony counts of bail jumping.
Rebecca L. Kraft, 35, Necedah, is charged with possession of THC (2nd offense), possession of methamphetamine and possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocybin (2nd offense) all three are class I felony charges. She is also charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and four felony H counts of bail jumping.
Kraft remains in custody in Columbia County Jail on $500 cash bond. Kraft’s attorney Claire Edwards submitted a motion to modify Kraft’s bond in the case.
The motion states Kraft is six months pregnant and “would like to have access to a doctor in her home county of Juneau.” The motion stated she would also like access to Huber in order to work while in custody.
A bail/bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in front of Columbia County Judge Troy Cross.
According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff Sgt. Jordan Haueter stopped a car on Interstate 39 in the town of Caledonia on Aug. 20 around 1:30 a.m.
A license check show Kraft as the registered owner of the car, she had a cancelled license and had an active felony warrant in Juneau County.
Kraft allegedly said her name was Crystal Smith when Haueter asked what her name was. She also gave a different date of birth when the officer asked.
Haueter continued to ask questions and repeatedly asked what her name was and Haueter noted she hesitated when giving her middle name and birthday.
Kraft told Haueter that she was Kraft’s friend and borrowing the car. Haueter asked Kraft to exit the car numerous times before he “assisted her from the care and handcuffed her.”
Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Mariah Vogel and Portage Police officers then arrived on the scene.
Portage Police Officer Michael Schultz arrived on the scene to assist and saw a marijuana pipe on the driver’s seat of the car.
The complaint states that after the pipe was seen the car was searched. At that point Kraft admitted her identity as Rebecca Kraft and not Crystal Smith.
Portage Police Officer Austin Valenta reported he and other officers searched the car. They located a marijuana pipe and a small container next to the pipe. Valenta said he recognized the substance in the container as methamphetamine.
Valenta also found a piece of blotter paper with print on it and recognized it as LSD.
Haueter reported the search of Kraft’s vehicle lead to officers finding 1.4 grams of marijuana, 0.1 grams of methamphetamine and the paper the suspected LSD was on weighed .6 grams.
Kraft told Haueter she had used methamphetamine and marijuana earlier that day. She said she had relapsed and that some of the methamphetamine belonged to her.
She allegedly said the last time she had used LSD was about a month ago and that the blotter paper and marijuana paraphernalia was hers.
Kraft is set to have a return date hearing following a pre-trial conference on Oct. 4 in front of Judge Cross in Branch 3 of the Columbia County Courthouse.