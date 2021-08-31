Necedah woman remains in custody for drug possession and bail jumping

Kraft allegedly said her name was Crystal Smith when Haueter asked what her name was. She also gave a different date of birth when the officer asked.

Haueter continued to ask questions and repeatedly asked what her name was and Haueter noted she hesitated when giving her middle name and birthday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kraft told Haueter that she was Kraft’s friend and borrowing the car. Haueter asked Kraft to exit the car numerous times before he “assisted her from the care and handcuffed her.”

Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Mariah Vogel and Portage Police officers then arrived on the scene.

Portage Police Officer Michael Schultz arrived on the scene to assist and saw a marijuana pipe on the driver’s seat of the car.

The complaint states that after the pipe was seen the car was searched. At that point Kraft admitted her identity as Rebecca Kraft and not Crystal Smith.

Portage Police Officer Austin Valenta reported he and other officers searched the car. They located a marijuana pipe and a small container next to the pipe. Valenta said he recognized the substance in the container as methamphetamine.

Valenta also found a piece of blotter paper with print on it and recognized it as LSD.