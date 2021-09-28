 Skip to main content
Neighbor reports lead to arrest of Lyndon Station man by drug task force
Neighbor reports lead to arrest of Lyndon Station man by drug task force

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A man who was on probation faces nearly 44 years and fines up to $65,500 for allegedly selling methamphetamine from his Lyndon Station home.

Day 092921

Day

Todd L. Day, 49, was charged with felony possession of less than or equal to three grams of amphetamine with intent to sell, maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping as well as misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, possessing drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife.

Day made an initial appearance Sept. 22 in Sauk County Circuit Court where his attorney, Kira Lynn Koelling, requested a signature bond in response to prosecutor Emilyl Eklund asking for a $1,000 cash bail to be set. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $500 cash with special conditions that require Day maintain absolute sobriety and not to possess any controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office were tipped off by someone in May claiming that Day was selling meth from his home along County Highway HH. The Sauk County Drug Task Force received anonymous reports from “multiple people that reside in the area” that the residence had a noticeable amount of visitors and they felt it was likely due to drugs.

Because Day did not answer the door previously when police visited, Det. Joseph Kellogg of the sheriff’s office contacted Day’s probation officer and arranged to have him arrested when he reported to his agent Sept. 15 and worked with the drug task force to arrange an Act 79 search of the residence.

Officers also searched Day at the office while arresting him. According to the complaint, they found a three inch knife in his pocket.

When police searched the home, they spoke to Shaun R. Murry, who also lived there. Murry told officers where Day’s room was and that he was “selling a small amount of narcotics out of his residence” to “approximately three customers per day.”

Police searched the room and, according to the complaint, found evidence proving that Day used the home to sell meth, including a digital scale, unused plastic bags, drug paraphernalia and a package of meth that weighed roughly 0.7 grams.

Day faces a felony bail jumping charge related to when he was convicted of felony battery or threat to a law enforcement officer in 2019. He also faces bail jumping charges for pending cases in Sauk County in which he was released on bail Aug. 2 with the condition that he not commit a crime after being charged with meth possession and released on bond Feb. 1 for a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse disorderly conduct with the condition that he not commit a crime.

Day had not posted the $500 cash bail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 23.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

