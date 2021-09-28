Neighbor reports lead to arrest of Lyndon Station man by drug task force

A man who was on probation faces nearly 44 years and fines up to $65,500 for allegedly selling methamphetamine from his Lyndon Station home.

Todd L. Day, 49, was charged with felony possession of less than or equal to three grams of amphetamine with intent to sell, maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping as well as misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, possessing drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife.

Day made an initial appearance Sept. 22 in Sauk County Circuit Court where his attorney, Kira Lynn Koelling, requested a signature bond in response to prosecutor Emilyl Eklund asking for a $1,000 cash bail to be set. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $500 cash with special conditions that require Day maintain absolute sobriety and not to possess any controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office were tipped off by someone in May claiming that Day was selling meth from his home along County Highway HH. The Sauk County Drug Task Force received anonymous reports from “multiple people that reside in the area” that the residence had a noticeable amount of visitors and they felt it was likely due to drugs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}