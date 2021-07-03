Nekoosa man charged with 5th OWI

A Nekoosa man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in the town of Armenia.

William Bonow, 63, of Nekoosa is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, and felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration – fifth offense. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for each of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 7:37 p.m. May 1 Deputy Brandon Carmody was patrolling in Highway G in the town of Armenia when he observed a vehicle coming towards him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle had no front license plate attached.

A radar reading gave a steady reading of 63 mph, and the gravel on the side of the road from where the vehicle traveled from was “freshly stirred,” indicating the vehicle had left its lane of travel.

Carmody followed the vehicle for a short time, observing the vehicle leave the road three additional times with passenger side tires completely entering the gravel on the side of the road twice. A traffic stop was initiated.