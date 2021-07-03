Nekoosa man charged with 5th OWI

A Nekoosa man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in the town of Armenia.
William Bonow, 63, of Nekoosa is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, and felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration – fifth offense. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for each of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:37 p.m. May 1 Deputy Brandon Carmody was patrolling in Highway G in the town of Armenia when he observed a vehicle coming towards him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle had no front license plate attached.
A radar reading gave a steady reading of 63 mph, and the gravel on the side of the road from where the vehicle traveled from was “freshly stirred,” indicating the vehicle had left its lane of travel.
Carmody followed the vehicle for a short time, observing the vehicle leave the road three additional times with passenger side tires completely entering the gravel on the side of the road twice. A traffic stop was initiated.
The driver of the vehicle, William Bonow, was later identified by a Wisconsin driver’s license. Bonow stated he did not know why Carmody stopped him and denied exiting the roadway. Carmody noted Bonow’s speech was slow and slurred, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.
As Bonow attempted to remove his license from a stack of cards Carmody noted Bonow had slow and exaggerated movements, and Bonow’s vehicle was emitting a scent of intoxicating beverages. Carmody checked Bonow’s status and learned Bonow had four previous OWI convictions and a 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction.
Asked how much he had to drink, Bonow said “I do not know.” Bonow admitted to drinking and admitted he was aware of the 0.02 blood alcohol restriction on his license.
Carmody asked Bonow to complete standard field sobriety tests and Bonow agreed. During the tests Carmody observed several clues indicating Bonow was intoxicated, including being unable to maintain his starting position, moving his head and turning his head incorrectly and being unsteady on his feet.
After the completion of the field sobriety tests Bonow agreed to a preliminary breath test. The test gave a reading of 0.217 percent blood alcohol concentration. BBonow was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Bonow is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
