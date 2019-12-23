Neosho man appears in courts for injuring others during drunken crash

JUNEAU – A 46-year-old Neosho man faces felony charges for a head-on crash Friday that injured a passenger in his car and the driver of another vehicle.

Jason Uhing is charged with second offense of operating while intoxicated causing injury and could face up to 12 years and $20,000 in fines if convicted.

Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Uhing on a $1,000 cash bail with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also may not drive a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, Uhing was driving a Chevrolet east on Highway 60 near W2294 Highway 60 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound Buick operated by an 82-year-old man. Uhing was attempting to turn into a driveway at the time of the crash. Uhing’s passenger, a 47-year-old man, was also injured.

According to the criminal complaint, Uhing left the scene and was found hiding in some trees next to the crash scene. Uhing submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .29.

Uhing had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1993.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 6.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

