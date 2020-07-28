Neosho man placed on probation for causing drunken crash last winter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — A 46-year-old Neosho man was found guilty Tuesday of drunken driving after a head-on crash last winter injured a passenger in his car and the driver of another vehicle.

Jason Uhing entered a guilty plea to the charge of second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepting Uhing’s plea and dismissed but read into a record an identical charge against Uhing.

De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Uhing on probation for 36 months. Uhing must undergo an AODA assessment. He must maintain absolute sobriety and he may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. He must not operate a vehicle without a driver’s license. His driver’s license is revoked for 24 months and ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates for 24 months.

He also must pay fines and court fees.

According to the criminal complaint, Uhing was driving a Chevrolet east on Highway 60 near W2294 Highway 60 on Dec. 20 around 11:40 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound Buick operated by an 82-year-old man.

Uhing was attempting to turn into a driveway at the time of the crash. Uhing’s passenger, a 47-year-old man, was also injured.