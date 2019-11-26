JUNEAU – Money and 46 pounds of illicit drugs were found during a search warrant at the home of a 26-year-old Neosho man who now faces multiple felony charges
Spencer Lokken allegedly admitted to trips to Denver, where marijuana is legal to purchase. Many other drugs were found at his Neosho home as well.
Lokken is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy, all second and subsequent offenses. In addition, he faces felony charges for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face up to 56 years in prison and a $195,500 fine.
Lokken is scheduled next on Dec. 19 for his preliminary hearing. He is currently free on a $10,000 cash bond.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Drug Task Force, along with detectives of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, executed a drug search warrant at 234 N. Schuyler St., Neosho. The investigation led to a drug search warrant being authorized and executed on Nov. 14. The search of the residence resulted in over 46 pounds of illicit drugs being seized as well as more than $10,000 in cash. The illicit drugs comprised of LSD, cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills and various marijuana products. A marijuana growing operation was also located when Lokken was taken into custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Lokken told a detective while the search warrant was being executed that about every three months he pools money together to drive to Denver where marijuana is sold legally. Lokken said that during his trip in November he bought $30,000 worth of marijuana. Lokken said that it was about 13 pounds and was in his basement. He said he would process it into smaller increments in order to sell it.
A Dodge County detective found safes in a bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, Lokken unlocked the safes and jars of THC extracts and pill bottles that included ecstasy and cocaine were found inside them.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to distribution of illegal drugs to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or emailing us at druginfo@co.dodge.wi.us with info and attachments. The best tips contain detailed information including names, vehicle information, dates and times of drug activity and photographic or video evidence.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)