New Columbia County CASA director seeks volunteers for growing caseload

Columbia County CASA, located in Cochrane Court at 311 E Wisconsin St., currently has 18 active volunteers and will train more advocates in the second week of May. The precise date and location of the training will be announced soon but those interested in learning more about volunteering should call 608-745-9977 or email info@columbiacountycasa.org. The nonprofit also seeks volunteers for secretarial work, Bradley said.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month for which CASA encourages residents to wear blue Wednesday in support of its cause and volunteers. Its volunteers write monthly reports for judges, ensuring that families follow court orders. CASA workers sometimes are ordered by judges to become involved with the child, including their families, teachers and social workers and will visit the child at least once a week.

“Please help us spread the word,” Dvorak said. “It's powerful work.”

Dvorak most recently worked in real estate title insurance. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in child and family studies from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in 2010, and as a CASA advocate, Dvorak has worked on two cases that ended in reunification of children with their parents.