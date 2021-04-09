New Columbia County CASA director seeks volunteers for growing caseload

Columbia County CASA hired an interim executive director and will pursue more volunteers to handle an expanded workload in 2021.
Cheri Dvorak will lead the Portage-based Court Appointed Special Advocates nonprofit, which supports children under court protection for abuse and neglect. She replaces Daryl Teske after he took a job closer to his home in Juneau County, CASA Board President Susanna Bradley said.
Dvorak had been an advocate with the local CASA since 2018 and is expected to be hired full time as its executive director following a six-month trial period.
“We’re lucky to have Cheri who has experience working these cases, knows the county as a lifetime resident and is great working with people,” Bradley said.
Columbia County CASA has served 44 children and trained 30 volunteers who have worked a combined 2,700 hours on their cases since 2017. The nonprofit relaunched in 2017 thanks to a three-year grant worth $40,000 annually from the local Lenz Charitable Trust. Established in 1996, Columbia County CASA ended in 2013 due to a lack of funds and had existed as a two-county program -- Columbia-Sauk CASA -- from 1998 to 2013. Sauk County revived its CASA program in 2016.
“Last year alone we served 32 children and expect more cases coming in as the courts open up more,” Dvorak said of advocacy efforts as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to climb locally and beyond. “We also expect more mandated reports (regarding abuse) since more teachers and caregivers will be in their schools to identify things going on this year.”
Columbia County CASA, located in Cochrane Court at 311 E Wisconsin St., currently has 18 active volunteers and will train more advocates in the second week of May. The precise date and location of the training will be announced soon but those interested in learning more about volunteering should call 608-745-9977 or email info@columbiacountycasa.org. The nonprofit also seeks volunteers for secretarial work, Bradley said.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month for which CASA encourages residents to wear blue Wednesday in support of its cause and volunteers. Its volunteers write monthly reports for judges, ensuring that families follow court orders. CASA workers sometimes are ordered by judges to become involved with the child, including their families, teachers and social workers and will visit the child at least once a week.
“Please help us spread the word,” Dvorak said. “It's powerful work.”
Dvorak most recently worked in real estate title insurance. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in child and family studies from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in 2010, and as a CASA advocate, Dvorak has worked on two cases that ended in reunification of children with their parents.
“(Reunification) is especially rewarding because you know most kids want to be with their parents -- parents who are sometimes struggling with various things,” Dvorak said. “So when you see a mom or dad take the steps they need to get help -- whether that's with substance abuse or finding work -- it really is a happy thing.”
Thanks to COVID vaccinations, more CASA advocates are meeting in person with the children they serve and that helps everyone, Bradley said. “It’s exciting because kids don’t always do well with phones and Zoom. Meeting physically with the advocates will be great especially for the little kids.
"Advocates are the eyes and ears of the court and that role becomes a lot easier when you’re actually there instead of doing things (remotely).”
