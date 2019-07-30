Kelly Mullen and Linda Shawback say people who feel intimidated by the criminal justice system can count on them to help every step of the way.
The new Columbia County District Attorney's Office victim witness coordinators are prepared to help witnesses get ready to testify, make sure victims are aware of upcoming hearings and ensure their rights are considered.
"A lot of people say, 'I don't want to bother you,' but that's my job. That's why I'm here. We want to make contact with them," Mullen said.
Mullen and Shawback have filled the roles of victim witness coordinators months after multiple staff departures in the Columbia County District Attorney's office, including former top prosecutor Tristan Eagon.
Although some employees shifted to new roles and others retired or resigned, Shawback said the office has stabilized.
"The transition went really smoothly," Shawback said. "The victims have been great. The world is not ending. You put them at ease. Things are still going along as planned."
Shawback said management aid offered by the Dodge County District Attorney's office was key during the transition.
Former victim witness coordinator Lisa Playman — who served in that role for 25 years — also trained Mullen for about two weeks before she retired.
"We were fairly lucky in that way, we didn't have to start from scratch," said Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal.
Playman did a "phenomenal" job working with victims and witnesses, even taking on the caseload of two people in March after Marnie Thome, the office's other victim witness coordinator, left, Shawback said.
Between Shawback's past experience as a detective for the sheriff's offices in both Columbia and Sauk counties and Mullen's background as a probation and parole agent, they say their unique areas of expertise merge to meet citizens' needs as a team.
Shawback has been employed as an administrative worker in the Columbia County District Attorney's Office since 2009. She occasionally filled in to meet with victims if Playman was unavailable and also worked closely with Yaskal when she was an assistant district attorney.
"I learned a lot just by listening and being involved," Shawback said.
Formerly a Wisconsin Department of Corrections probation and parole agent in Sun Prairie, Mullen said she can draw on that knowledge in her new role to educate citizens on some legal steps that occur after criminal court proceedings have ended. This helps give citizens a clearer picture on how the process as a whole works.
Victim witness coordinators are required in every county by state statute, Yaskal said.
"They're sort of the face of the office to victims. They do the lion's share of that type of work," Yaskal said.
The victim witness coordinators notify victims of court hearings they might wish to attend. They also prepare witnesses before jury trials so they are ready to take the stand and answer questions from attorneys.
Mullen and Shawback are gearing up for a jury trial during the next two weeks.
Beginning Aug. 12, Indianapolis resident Wayne Murphy, 43, will face trial on charges of intoxicated use of a vehicle after his semitrailer crashed into a school bus in June 2018, injuring 20 people.
Mullen said it helps to reduce witnesses' anxiety by bringing them into an empty courtroom and explaining who will be present and in what order the defense, state and judge will speak.
"We say, 'We're not just gonna' throw you in there,'" Mullen said.
She added that proceedings aren't always simple to understand, and it helps to have a supportive employee on hand to answer questions. The victim witness coordinators can also explain how subpoenas are handled or walk citizens through court terminology.
"You're dealing with people who have had a tragedy. They make sure people are taken care of," Yaskal said.
