New counsel on board for Beaver Dam homicide suspect a month before trial date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hollinshead brought the girl to Medina Espinosa’s parents’ house in Beaver Dam on March 23.

According to the criminal complaint, Medina Espinosa’s mother told police Hollinshead “felt that she had a moral obligation” to allow the child to see her grandparents. Medina Espinosa’s mother and Hollinshead exchanged text messages to set up the March 23 visit.

Hollinshead arrived at the home between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m.

A short while later, Medina Espinosa arrived at the home with gifts for the girl, according to the complaint. The girl ran up to Medina Espinosa and his mother returned to the kitchen, where Hollinshead had remained. Medina Espinosa’s mother told police that she heard several gunshots coming from behind her and then saw Medina Espinosa toss a gun in the sink.

Medina Espinosa’s mother told police that she ran toward him and then saw Hollinshead lying on the floor. She told investigators that she grabbed her son’s arm and screamed, “What are you doing?” She said he did not reply to her and had no expression on his face. He then went to his daughter, who had started crying, while his parents called 911.