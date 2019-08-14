Police arrested two New Lisbon brothers for maintaining a drug trafficking place after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.
Timothy Taylor, 27, of New Lisbon is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
Michael Taylor, 25, of New Lisbon is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge. As Michael Taylor has a prior conviction for felony possession of narcotic drugs within a five year period from this arrest, he faces a possible additional four years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Detective Benjamin Goehring of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a concerned citizen July 9 that indicated Timothy Taylor was at his brother’s residence on Whistling Wings Drive in Germantown. Goehring was aware of a longstanding warrant for child support for Timothy Taylor, and found three additional warrants when he ran Timothy Taylor’s information through Juneau County Dispatch.
On July 10 Goehring performed a search of the residence with two other officers. When Goehring entered Michael Taylor began acting in an unusual manner. Goehring located Timothy Taylor in a bedroom and placed him under arrest.
While searching for Timothy Taylor, Goehring observed a “significant” amount of drug paraphernalia. Michael Taylor told Goehring the room where the paraphernalia was found belonged to Timothy Taylor.
Goehring advised Michael Taylor that officers were going to conduct a search of the residence based on Act 79, as he was on felony probation for a Uniform Controlled Substances Act offense. Michael Taylor told Goehring he did not have any drugs or paraphernalia in the house.
Speaking with Timothy Taylor, Goehring asked for permission to search the bedroom that Michael Taylor said belonged to Timothy Taylor. Timothy Taylor consented to the search, and told Goehring he did not have any drugs but did possess paraphernalia.
Searching the bedroom, Goehring found used and new hypodermic needles, cotton balls, cook pots, digital scales, gem baggies, and other items, including items indicative of heroin or opiate use.
In an interview at the Juneau County Jail, Michael Taylor stated he was aware Timothy Taylor was wanted by law enforcement, admitted to initially lying about Timothy Taylor’s location to law enforcement, and stated he was hopeful that Timothy would be arrested as he had a significant drug addiction issue, but he did not want to be the one to turn him in to law enforcement.
Michael Taylor told Goehring he was not involved in drug use or delivery of drugs to the house, but had been present when others used drugs at the residence. He claimed to have Narcan only for Timothy Taylor, who he stated had been using opiates and methamphetamine, and estimated he used Narcan six times to save people from overdosing in the prior two weeks at the residence.
In an interview with Timothy Taylor, Timothy Taylor stated the large number of needles were received through a needle exchange so people did not have to use dirty needles. He stated he was aware of law enforcement attempts to arrest him, and recalled climbing a pine tree one time after seeing flashlights in the woods near where he lives.
Timothy Taylor estimated he uses 0.5-1 gram per day of heroin or fentanyl, and admitted to selling drugs. He stated to Goehring that up until “the last couple weeks” only three or four people had been obtaining drugs from him, but recently an additional eight or nine people have purchased drugs from him.
Michael Taylor is scheduled for a plea hearing Oct. 29 at the Juneau County Justice center. Timothy Taylor is scheduled for an arraignment Sept. 12 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)