New Lisbon couple charged for drugs, allegedly found passed out in car

A New Lisbon husband and wife are facing drug charges after allegedly overdosing and passing out in their car in Mauston.
Jessica Skiff, 37, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater; felony possession of narcotic drugs as a party to a crime, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater.
If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges. As she has three previous convictions for misdemeanors bail jumping, possession of THC and criminal damage to property within a five-year period prior to this arrest she faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.
Matthew Skiff, 31, of Mauston pled guilty due to a no contest plea to felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater, and misdemeanor operating while under the influence, second offense. Matthew was sentenced to a 1.5 year stayed sentence with three years’ probation and referral to the Juneau County Drug Treatment Court.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 6, Officer Blake Fish made contact with Matthew and Jessica Skiff at a storage rental facility in Mauston. Matthew was drinking beer and had animated movements consistent with the use of methamphetamines, but Fish left the location as he did not observe any violations.
At 4:51 a.m. April 6, Fish observed the Skiffs’ car at a laundry facility in Mauston parked at an angle in a stall designated for straight parking. While passing the car Fish observed Matthew’s head hanging outside the driver’s side window, leading Fish to perform a welfare check.
Upon approach, Fish knocked on the driver’s side door but Matthew did not respond. Matthew’s eyes were rolled back in his head and he made agitated and animated body movements. Fish asked Jessica if they were alright and neither responded.
On the passenger side of the vehicle Fish observed a cooking tin with brown residue, which he recognized as commonly used to prepare methamphetamines or heroin prior to injection. After requesting an ambulance for an overdose Fish returned to assist Matthew.
Matthew did not respond verbally but ground his teeth and made grunting noises as his eyes drifted and rolled back. While attempting to keep Matthew awake, Jessica woke up and made a screaming and moaning noise. She gained coherence and attempted to get a response from Matthew.
Another deputy arrived on scene and asked Jessica what Matthew consumed, to which she responded that he had illegal narcotics. EMS arrived on scene and began providing care, eventually being transported to the hospital.
On the floor boards of the driver’s seat Fish observed an empty needle cap, and on the dash Fish observed a wooden box with a marijuana leaf on the box. In addition to the cooking tin, Fish observed a grinder in a bag on the passenger floor. Based on these observations a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.
During the search, Fish found a plastic bag containing multiple pills identified as Gabapentin. Inside a female’s coat Fish found a partially full hypodermic needle containing a brown liquid he suspected as heroin and multiple small baggies with white residue and one bag with a white crystal like substance he suspected as methamphetamine.
In a purse Fish found a scale covered in white residue. Several other uncapped hypodermic needles and empty bags were found in the rest of the car. Multiple baggies containing a brown substance was found under where Matthew was sitting, and inside the wooden box Fish found a metal pipe and a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.
Jessica denied ownership of any of the contraband and stated she had a prescription for the pills. Fish placed her under arrest and transported her to the Juneau County Jail.
Jessica Skiff is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
