New Lisbon couple charged for drugs, allegedly found passed out in car

A New Lisbon husband and wife are facing drug charges after allegedly overdosing and passing out in their car in Mauston.

Jessica Skiff, 37, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater; felony possession of narcotic drugs as a party to a crime, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater.

If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges. As she has three previous convictions for misdemeanors bail jumping, possession of THC and criminal damage to property within a five-year period prior to this arrest she faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.

Matthew Skiff, 31, of Mauston pled guilty due to a no contest plea to felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater, and misdemeanor operating while under the influence, second offense. Matthew was sentenced to a 1.5 year stayed sentence with three years’ probation and referral to the Juneau County Drug Treatment Court.

According to the criminal complaint: