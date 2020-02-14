New Lisbon gas station employee caught on video allegedly stealing thousands in lottery tickets

An employee of the New Lisbon Travel Stop allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery scratchers.
Marcina Meyer, 31, of Camp Douglas is charged with felonies theft of movable property greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000, and theft of movable property greater than $5,000 but less than $10,000. If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, on the first charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the second charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker met with the manager of the New Lisbon Travel Stop on Oct. 1, 2019 regarding a theft complaint.
You have free articles remaining.
The manager stated a store employee, identified as Marcina Meyer, stole lottery tickets from the store. The theft was discovered when comparing the number of tickets purchased from the Wisconsin Lottery to what was left in the store after accounting for sales to customers. Of $11,500 in tickets purchased from the state lottery over a two week period, the store found $7,613 in unaccounted for tickets.
Video surveillance clips of Meyer working showed Meyer removing lottery tickets, scratching off the bottom of the ticket, scanning the ticket, and then throwing the ticket away if not a winner. At one point Meyer had thrown away enough tickets that she had to step on the tickets in the garbage can to make room. If the tickets were winners, Meyer would cash out the winnings.
Walker interviewed Meyer, who admitted to stealing the tickets because she “needed the money.” Meyer stated she was uncertain of when the thefts began, how many she stole, or how much she received in winning ticket payouts, but confirmed the tickets she took were $10, $20, and $30 tickets. Meyer estimated the thefts had been taking place for about a month.
The manager provided the police with spreadsheets, which compared the store purchases of Wisconsin Lottery tickets to the sales of said tickets. According to the data provided, the discrepancies totaled more than $20,000 in net losses.
Walker made contact with the state lottery, who provided information on payouts at the store while Meyer was working. Total payouts during the period totaled about $8,000.
Meyer is scheduled for an initial appearance March 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.