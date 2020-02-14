New Lisbon gas station employee caught on video allegedly stealing thousands in lottery tickets

An employee of the New Lisbon Travel Stop allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery scratchers.

Marcina Meyer, 31, of Camp Douglas is charged with felonies theft of movable property greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000, and theft of movable property greater than $5,000 but less than $10,000. If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, on the first charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the second charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker met with the manager of the New Lisbon Travel Stop on Oct. 1, 2019 regarding a theft complaint.

The manager stated a store employee, identified as Marcina Meyer, stole lottery tickets from the store. The theft was discovered when comparing the number of tickets purchased from the Wisconsin Lottery to what was left in the store after accounting for sales to customers. Of $11,500 in tickets purchased from the state lottery over a two week period, the store found $7,613 in unaccounted for tickets.