A New Lisbon man is facing drug charges after allegedly admitting to selling drugs out of a senior and disabled affordable housing center.
Thomas Wojnarowski, 27, of New Lisbon is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine and felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, and misdemeanors two counts of bail jumping, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He faces up to 12 years and six months or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the delivery of meth charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Mauston Detective Richard Lueneburg and Officer Kyle Walker conducted an interview with an individual on March 15 at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. The individual stated that he got drugs from an “old folk’s home” or “assisted living” place in New Lisbon.
The individual described and pointed out the Lemonweir Villa Apartments Hometown Village as the location, and said the person he buys drugs from was Tom Wojnarowski.
He stated that meth was primarily being sold by Wojnarowski, and that he had smoke meth and sold meth underneath Wojnarowski. He also stated that both he and Wojnarowskihad transported meth from La Crosse in a vehicle.
On March 22, Walker received a report from Detective Ben Goehring about the arrest of another individual on drug charges, who admitted to receiving his meth from Wojnarowski in New Lisbon.
The individual described the location as a communal living facility for the elderly, and admitted receiving meth from Wojnarowski and another individual between 100 and 150 times since January 2019.
On April 19, police met with a confidential informant to conduct a controlled purchase from Wojnarowski in New Lisbon.
During the purchase, officers observed the confidential informant purchasing one gram of meth from Wojnarowski.
On April 30, Walker was on patrol in New Lisbon when he noticed Wojnarowski pumping gas at Kwi Trip. Walker exited his vehicle, identified himself to Wojnarowski, and placed Wojnarowski under arrest.
Once at the police station, Wojnarowski admitted in an interview to using meth and selling it to about eight people. Wojnarowski said that he sold meth for about $80 a gram, on which he made a profit of about $15. He admitted to purchasing the meth in La Crosse or Madison, and also said that he bought glass pipes in La Crosse to sell for drug use.
Wojnarowski told officers that there were drugs in his bedroom. Officers searched the apartment and Wojnarowski’s vehicle, where they found marijuana in the front door storage area.
Wojnarowski is scheduled for an initial appearance at the Juneau County Justice Center July 24.
