New Lisbon man arrested after allegedly selling meth during a controlled buy

A New Lisbon man faces up to 12 and a half years in prison after his arrest in a methamphetamine bust.

Emil St. Clair, 31, of New Lisbon is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 2 Detective Shawn Skiles of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working with a criminal informant in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force.

Skiles and Detective ben Goehring met with the criminal informant at about 1:57 p.m., at which time the criminal informant was searched for contraband. Finding no items, officers supplied the criminal informant with funds to purchase methamphetamine in a controlled buy.

The criminal informant phoned a man identified as Emil St. Clair, who agreed to meet the criminal informant in Mauston in a public parking lot and sell the methamphetamine.

Officers drove the criminal informant to the parking lot, where they maintained visual contact. About 20 minutes later St. Clair arrived at the location with an unidentified adult female.