New Lisbon man arrested after allegedly selling meth during a controlled buy

A New Lisbon man faces up to 12 and a half years in prison after his arrest in a methamphetamine bust.
Emil St. Clair, 31, of New Lisbon is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 2 Detective Shawn Skiles of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working with a criminal informant in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force.
Skiles and Detective ben Goehring met with the criminal informant at about 1:57 p.m., at which time the criminal informant was searched for contraband. Finding no items, officers supplied the criminal informant with funds to purchase methamphetamine in a controlled buy.
You have free articles remaining.
The criminal informant phoned a man identified as Emil St. Clair, who agreed to meet the criminal informant in Mauston in a public parking lot and sell the methamphetamine.
Officers drove the criminal informant to the parking lot, where they maintained visual contact. About 20 minutes later St. Clair arrived at the location with an unidentified adult female.
The criminal informant approached St. Clair in the driver’s seat. After a brief transaction, St. Clair drove away, and the criminal informant returned to the officers. The criminal informant gave the officers the methamphetamine, and the officers drove the criminal informant back to the original meeting place and once again searched for contraband.
Officers asked the criminal informant to look at a phot array lineup containing a photo of St. Clair and five other male individuals not involved in the investigation, but the criminal informant was unable to positively identify St. Clair. Instead, the criminal informant showed the officers a Facebook picture of a person the criminal informant stated sold the methamphetamine.
Skiles was able to positively identify the person in the Facebook photo as St. Clair from prior professional contacts. The criminal informant told officers that if the picture in the lineup of the male with neck tattoos was St. Clair, then St. Clair had lost “a lot of weight” since the photo was taken.
Once at the Sherriff’s Office, Skiles tested the substance and received a positive test for methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine weighed one gram.
St. Clair attended an initial hearing Jan. 22, and signed a $5,000 signature bond on Jan. 23. He is next scheduled for a plea hearing May 12 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.