A New Lisbon man is under arrest after he allegedly pushed another man out of a moving vehicle, causing multiple injuries.
Jeremy Dezotell, 37, of New Lisbon is charged with felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the charge. As Dezotell has a previous conviction for felony bail jumping within the five years prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:19 p.m. Oct. 12, Deputy Debbie Leque responded to what was initially believed to be a car vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 12/16. When Leque arrived, she discovered that it was not a crash, but appeared to be a victim who had been pushed from a vehicle.
The victim was on the shoulder of the highway with ambulance crews assisting him with injuries. He was confused, and had injuries to the back of his head, face, and hands. Leque spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene who stated they saw the victim being pushed from a vehicle.
A State Trooper stopped a vehicle matching eyewitness accounts in New Lisbon. Thomas Wolff, who was arrested on various misdemeanor charges, was driving the vehicle, while Jeremy Dezotell was seated in the back.
Wolff told police he did not really know the victim, and was just giving him a ride. He said they passed a car with a female driver, at which time the victim said he needed to talk to her and jumped out of the car.
Leque interviewed Dezotell, who stated he did not know the victim and he jumped out of the car. Dezotell’s eyes were red and glossy and he appeared to be under the influence.
You have free articles remaining.
Neither Wolff nor Dezotell called for aid for the victim. Wolff claimed they did not call for aid because they were in shock, and Wolff said he did not have time to stop.
Both men were placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
At the jail, Leque spoke with another deputy who informed her the victim had a fractured skull. The deputy was able to speak to the victim, who told him he was shoved out of the vehicle by Dezotell, who he did not know was in the vehicle until he “popped up” from the back.
The victim said he was picked up band was unaware of Dezotell, when Dezotell jumped up from the backseat and attacked himm. Dezotell then shoved him out of the vehicle as they drove down Highway 12 near Mauston. The victim was unsure if Wolff helped push him out, and said Dezotell might have attacked him because Dezotell stole $100 from the victim.
On Oct. 13, police spoke with Wolff again after we waived his rights. Wolff believed he was in jail because someone pulled a knife on him.
Wolff reaffirmed to police that he saw the victim jump out of the moving vehicle. Asked if he could have stopped the victim from being pushed out of the vehicle by Dezotell, Wolff stated he would have stopped him by slamming on the brakes and making Dezotell’s head “bounce off the window” before he would let him push someone out of the vehicle.
He further stated he is not a “cop caller,” but would have called 911 if someone had been pushed out of a vehicle. Asked why he did not call 911 if someone jumped from the vehicle, Wolff said he did not know the victim was hurt.
Wolff was charged with misdemeanors, including operating while suspended and failure to aid/report crime. Dezotell is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)