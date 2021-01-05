New Lisbon man arrested for felony warrant facing additional charges for meth, THC

A New Lisbon man was allegedly found with methamphetamine and marijuana on his person as police were arresting him on an active felony warrant.
Jeremy Devine, 36, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of THC, second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted of the felony charges he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the methamphetamine and THC charge. As Devine has a prior conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison for each charge with the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 14, New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker checked Wisconsin ETIME to see if Jeremy Devine still had an active felony warrant for his arrest and was informed Devine did have an active warrant. Walker knew Devine from previous contacts and a jail photograph, and knew Devine lived on West Bridge Street in New Lisbon.
Walker parked near the residence where he monitored traffic and attempted to identify Devine. A short time later a truck arrived and Devine went into the yard to speak with two males from the truck.
Elroy Police Chief Tony Green, Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson and Captain Gary Pedersen arrived to assist Walker. Walker exited his vehicle and told Devine there was a felony warrant for his arrest and to remain where he was standing.
Devine was handcuffed with his hands behind his back. During the arrest Devine told Walker he had “weed” and a broken glass pipe on his person.
A search of Devine revealed two gem baggies containing a green, leafy substance that smelled of raw marijuana, two glass pipes, a rubber container with a “cream” substance inside that smelled of marijuana, and a baggie that contained a white and clear granulated substance consistent with methamphetamine. One of the pipes was broken and appeared to be used to ingest marijuana, and the other pipe had a white residue and appeared to be used to ingest methamphetamine. Walker believed the “cream” was refined THC commonly referred to as “wax,” “butter,” or “dabs.”
After the search, Devine said the substance found in the baggie was methamphetamine.
Each of the substances were tested at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The substances that returned a positive test for methamphetamine weighed six grams, and the substances that tested positive for THC weighed three grams.
Devine, after being read his Miranda Rights, admitted that the meth, paraphernalia and THC located on his person during his arrest were his.
Devine is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 27 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
