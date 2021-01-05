New Lisbon man arrested for felony warrant facing additional charges for meth, THC

A New Lisbon man was allegedly found with methamphetamine and marijuana on his person as police were arresting him on an active felony warrant.

Jeremy Devine, 36, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of THC, second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.

If convicted of the felony charges he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the methamphetamine and THC charge. As Devine has a prior conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison for each charge with the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 14, New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker checked Wisconsin ETIME to see if Jeremy Devine still had an active felony warrant for his arrest and was informed Devine did have an active warrant. Walker knew Devine from previous contacts and a jail photograph, and knew Devine lived on West Bridge Street in New Lisbon.

Walker parked near the residence where he monitored traffic and attempted to identify Devine. A short time later a truck arrived and Devine went into the yard to speak with two males from the truck.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}