New Lisbon man arrested for meth after attempting to flee traffic stop

After identifying the driver, Schiltz asked Arcuri for identification. Arcuri did not want to hand over his ID, asking why Schiltz needed to see it. The female took the ID out of Arcuri’s hand and handed it to Schiltz. Schiltz noted both the driver and Arcuri seemed to be “overly nervous,” with Arcuri never making eye contact with Schiltz and continuously staring at a backpack.

Schiltz checked Wisconsin Circuit Court Access for any bond conditions on Arcuri, and found that Arcuri had bond conditions of absolute sobriety; no use, possession or consumption of any drugs; no possession of alcohol; and no possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional unit was requested to respond to the scene, as Schiltz was aware Arcuri has a history of violent or combative behavior.

The driver was asked to step out of the car and walk to the front of Schiltz’s vehicle, which she did without incident. Asked where they were going, the driver said she was taking Arcuri to his house in New Lisbon, and they were coming from Mauston.

Asked if there was anything in the vehicle that Shiltz should know about, such as drugs or weapons, the driver told Schiltz no. After stating there was nothing in the vehicle, the driver stated she would not consent to a dog search or search of her vehicle.