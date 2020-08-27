New Lisbon man arrested for meth after attempting to flee traffic stop

A New Lisbon man is facing drug charges after allegedly fleeing from the scene of a traffic stop with a baggie of methamphetamine.
Axel Arcuri, 28, of New Lisbon is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor resisting an officer, repeater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge.
As Arcuri has a prior conviction for misdemeanors disorderly conduct, possession of THC, and bail jumping within a previous five-year period from the date of this arrest, he is facing up to an additional two years in prison for each charge for the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:14 a.m. June 25, Trooper Coady Schiltz of the Wisconsin State Patrol observed a vehicle on Highway 12 near Highway 80 approaching him with a headlight out. After the vehicle passed he observed the vehicle’s rear window was completely broken and missing.
Schiltz turned around and initiated a traffic stop across from the Triangle gas station. The vehicle stopped and Schiltz approached, identified himself, and stated the reason for the stop. The driver was a female and the passenger was a male identified as Axel Arcuri.
After identifying the driver, Schiltz asked Arcuri for identification. Arcuri did not want to hand over his ID, asking why Schiltz needed to see it. The female took the ID out of Arcuri’s hand and handed it to Schiltz. Schiltz noted both the driver and Arcuri seemed to be “overly nervous,” with Arcuri never making eye contact with Schiltz and continuously staring at a backpack.
Schiltz checked Wisconsin Circuit Court Access for any bond conditions on Arcuri, and found that Arcuri had bond conditions of absolute sobriety; no use, possession or consumption of any drugs; no possession of alcohol; and no possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional unit was requested to respond to the scene, as Schiltz was aware Arcuri has a history of violent or combative behavior.
The driver was asked to step out of the car and walk to the front of Schiltz’s vehicle, which she did without incident. Asked where they were going, the driver said she was taking Arcuri to his house in New Lisbon, and they were coming from Mauston.
Asked if there was anything in the vehicle that Shiltz should know about, such as drugs or weapons, the driver told Schiltz no. After stating there was nothing in the vehicle, the driver stated she would not consent to a dog search or search of her vehicle.
Arcuri was asked to step out of the vehicle and move to the front of Schiltz’s vehicle, which he did without incident. Arcuri stated they were coming from Mauston and going to his house in New Lisbon, but was resistant to questions and continuously asked why Schiltz was questioning him, and said Schiltz was violating his rights.
Schiltz observed an odor of alcohol coming from Arcuri while speaking with him. Asked how much he had to drink and when, Arcuri stated one glass of wine an hour prior. Asked to take a preliminary breath test, Arcuri was not cooperative.
Arcuri sucked on the straw rather than blowing during his first four attempts at the test. On the fifth attempt, he placed his teeth on the straw to restrict air flow while blowing. On the sixth attempt, Arcuri blew too lightly for the test to administer a result, with Schiltz having to manually capture the air sample. The sample returned a reading of 0.077.
After getting the reading Arcuri ran away on foot from the vehicle. Schiltz and another deputy pursued Arcuri, catching him about 10 feet away. Arcuri was resistive and would not comply with instruction, trying to run away. Schiltz placed Arcuri in a standing right arm bar, used his leg to sweep Arcuri’s feet from under him and put Arcuri on the ground. The officers were then able to handcuff Arcuri, and both officers had minor cuts and bruises after the interaction.
Schiltz searched Arcuri, finding a blade sheath and a clear plastic bag in his pockets. The bag contained a white crystal-like substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed six grams. In the backpack Schiltz found a needle which appeared to be used. In the front passenger seat a large flask was found with a liquid that smelled of alcohol.
Arcuri is scheduled for a plea hearing Nov. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
