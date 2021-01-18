New Lisbon man arrested on suspected 6th OWI

A New Lisbon man arrested just before 1 a.m. Sunday for suspected drunken driving was charged Monday with refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, Dennis Michael Greene, 68, was taken in by deputies after being found pulled over on the entrance ramp to I-39 near Caledonia.

Dispatch workers received a call from a driver saying that the driver of a black 2004 Cadillac CTS was “all over the roadway” and that the vehicle had last exited I-90/94 at Highway 33. The caller also told police the license plate number.

When a deputy was searching the area for the Cadillac, it was found pulled over on the entrance ramp with its hazard lights on. The deputy talked to Greene, who was allegedly in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and found him to be intoxicated. Greene also failed field sobriety tests, according to the release.

He was arrested on a suspected 6th OWI charge and taken to Columbia County Jail. He has not yet been charged with the drunken driving offense in circuit court. According to online records, he was convicted of a third offense OWI in February 2012 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court while living in Milwaukee and has not had any similar charges in Wisconsin since then.