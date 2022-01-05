New Lisbon man charged for drug crimes after pharmacy break in

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The subject was slow to comply but did cooperate before trying to turn around and pull away. The subject continued to verbally resist as Einwich waited for backup to arrive.

Asked what his name was the male stated Anthony Arcuri. Einwich knew Arcuri from prior professional contacts. Arcuri was transported to the Juneau County Jail.

The cart Arcuri was pushing was determined to be from behind the pharmacy counter. The cart was still locked and officers believed it contained various prescription schedule II narcotic medications.

As the cart was not entered or damaged New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker requested the manager of the pharmacy to perform an inventory of the medication so the items could be returned for daily operations.