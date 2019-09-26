A New Lisbon man is under arrest for the second time in two months after charges were filed from a 2018 undercover buy of heroin. Wisconsin has a six-year statute of limitations on most felony charges, with some exceptions.
Timothy Taylor, 37, of New Lisbon is charged with felony manufacture/deliver heroin less than three grams, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony charge.
Police arrested two New Lisbon brothers for maintaining a drug trafficking place after recei…
According to the criminal complaint:
On February 13, 2018 a confidential informant met with Timothy Taylor to purchase three points of heroin at a 28th Street address in New Lisbon.
Prior to the buy, at about 6:45 p.m., a detective and other members of the Juneau County Drug Task Force met to review case information and meet with the confidential informant. The confidential informant made contact with Taylor.
You have free articles remaining.
Police searched the confidential informant and found no contraband or other items that could compromise the investigation. An undercover officer and the confidential informant left to meet with Taylor in a vehicle that was also searched for contraband.
The undercover officer provided the confidential informant with controlled currency for the buy. At about 7:39 p.m. the confidential informant and undercover officer arrived at the residence on 28th Street, with the confidential informant entering the residence to make a controlled purchase of heroin.
Three minutes later the confidential informant exited the residence and got into the car with the undercover officer. The confidential informant gave the undercover officer two tin foil wrapped bindles of heroin concealed in an empty pack of cigarettes.
The confidential informant and undercover officer returned to the meeting location, where the vehicle and confidential informant were again searched.
At the Sheriff’s Office the substance was weighed and tested. The substance weighed about one gram and tested positive for heroin.
Taylor had an initial appearance Sept. 12 at the Juneau County Justice Center. He is scheduled for a plea/sentencing hearing Oct. 15.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)