New Lisbon man charged with 4th OWI

A New Lisbon man has been charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated offense after police allegedly found his vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
David Schultz, 44, of New Lisbon is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:04 a.m. Feb. 29, Deputy Danica Gordon came across a truck stopped in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of 39th Street and 11th Avenue in Clearfield. A female was walking around near the truck.
Gordon approached the female, introduced herself, and asked if everything was alright, to which the female stated “everything was fine.” The female stated she and David Schultz had been at a friend’s house, and then stopped at Wonderley’s bar.
According to the female, she wanted to leave the bar because she had “enough to drink,” but Schultz wanted to stay, so she started walking home and Schultz began following her in his truck.
Gordon made contact with Schultz, who stated he and the female got into an argument and they were trying to go home. Gordon noted Schultz slurred his speech and spoke slowly, and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath. Asked how much he had to drink, Schultz responded “too much to be driving.”
Schultz told Gordon he had been at a friend’s house to help with a snowplow and four-wheeler, then stopped at the bar for about an hour. He admitted to drinking at his friend’s house and at the bar, and estimated he had seven beers and a couple shots. He agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests.
During the tests, Gordon observed numerous clues indicating Schultz was intoxicated. Schultz repeatedly lost his balance, stepped off the line, had to restart the tests and stumbled. Asked if he thought he was above or below the legal limit to drive, Schultz responded “I’m sure I’m above.”
Schultz asked if Gordon could “just let him go,” to which she responded she could not. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
Schultz is scheduled for an initial appearance July 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.