New Lisbon man charged with 4th OWI

A New Lisbon man has been charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated offense after police allegedly found his vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

David Schultz, 44, of New Lisbon is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:04 a.m. Feb. 29, Deputy Danica Gordon came across a truck stopped in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of 39th Street and 11th Avenue in Clearfield. A female was walking around near the truck.

Gordon approached the female, introduced herself, and asked if everything was alright, to which the female stated “everything was fine.” The female stated she and David Schultz had been at a friend’s house, and then stopped at Wonderley’s bar.

According to the female, she wanted to leave the bar because she had “enough to drink,” but Schultz wanted to stay, so she started walking home and Schultz began following her in his truck.