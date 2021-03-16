New Lisbon man charged with drug crimes after crashing into house

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to law enforcement first on scene, Severin was passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running upon arrival and Severin was woken up by an officer. Severin said he thought he was in Elroy.

Severin’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was lethargic and slow to understand what was being said. A torch was observed near Severin’s foot, and Wegmueller knew Severin had previously used methamphetamine from prior contacts.

Asked where he was, Severin said he was in Mauston. Severin stated he was living in his car, and that he had not used anything but instead was just tired. Severin agreed to a standard field sobriety test.

Prior to performing the tests, Wegmueller patted Severin down. Severin informed Wegmueller he had a pocket knife, which was removed during the search. Wegmueller also found a vape with a cartridge inside, which Severin admitted contained THC. Asked if there was anything else illegal in the car, Severin said there was nothing else illegal in the car.

Severin admitted to using THC during the day, and said he had sobered up while sleeping. Asked again where he was, Severin said he was in New Lisbon.