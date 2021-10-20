New Lisbon man charged with fourth OWI for the third time

Asked for his license and proof of insurance, the driver stated he did not have a license and the license was suspended for an OWI. Platt observed the driver’s eyes were red and glassy, and there were several cases of hard tea on the back passenger side floor.

Platt identified the driver by a Wisconsin I.D. card as Aaron Laborde. While speaking with Laborde Platt could smell an odor of intoxicating beverage from Laborde’s breath once the cigarette smell disappeared.

Asked how much he had to drink, Laborde stated two beers. Laborde was asked to step out of his vehicle and a records check confirmed Laborde had prior OWI convictions and was held to an ignition interlock device and a 0.02 blood alcohol content.

Laborde stated he knew he had warrants and was required to have an ignition interlock device and a less than 0.02 blood alcohol content. Laborde said he should not be over the limit, as he had two beers.

During standard field sobriety tests Platt observed 12 out of 18 possible clues indicating Laborde was intoxicated. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.179. Laborde was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.

Laborde is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Laborde also has a hearing Dec. 9 at the Monroe County Justice Center for a fourth OWI charge out of Monroe County filed in November 2018, and a return date of Feb. 3, 2022 at the Columbia County Courthouse for a fourth OWI charge out of Columbia County filed in October 2020. Both previous OWI cases are open and have not been resolved.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.