New Lisbon man charged with fourth OWI for the third time

A New Lisbon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated for the third time in three years, with two other fourth offense OWI cases pending, after a traffic stop in New Lisbon.
Aaron Laborde, 34, of New Lisbon is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- fourth offense, six counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the seven felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:12 a.m. Aug. 15 Trooper Allan Platt was traveling north on Germantown Road when he observed a vehicle with a loud exhaust system pass him. Platt turned around to catch up to the vehicle.
As Platt caught up to the vehicle the vehicle turned onto East Bridge Street, where it entered a 25 mph zone. The vehicle was traveling visibly faster than the posted speed limit, and a radar reading gave a locked display of 36 mph. Platt initiated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle as it was parking in a bar’s parking lot.
Platt walked up to the vehicle, where he observed the driver flick a lit cigarette out of the window and onto the ground. The cigarette’s embers bounced on the pavement. After introducing himself to the driver, the driver stated he was slowing down for the 25 mph zone and apologized.
Asked for his license and proof of insurance, the driver stated he did not have a license and the license was suspended for an OWI. Platt observed the driver’s eyes were red and glassy, and there were several cases of hard tea on the back passenger side floor.
Platt identified the driver by a Wisconsin I.D. card as Aaron Laborde. While speaking with Laborde Platt could smell an odor of intoxicating beverage from Laborde’s breath once the cigarette smell disappeared.
Asked how much he had to drink, Laborde stated two beers. Laborde was asked to step out of his vehicle and a records check confirmed Laborde had prior OWI convictions and was held to an ignition interlock device and a 0.02 blood alcohol content.
Laborde stated he knew he had warrants and was required to have an ignition interlock device and a less than 0.02 blood alcohol content. Laborde said he should not be over the limit, as he had two beers.
During standard field sobriety tests Platt observed 12 out of 18 possible clues indicating Laborde was intoxicated. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.179. Laborde was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
Laborde is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Laborde also has a hearing Dec. 9 at the Monroe County Justice Center for a fourth OWI charge out of Monroe County filed in November 2018, and a return date of Feb. 3, 2022 at the Columbia County Courthouse for a fourth OWI charge out of Columbia County filed in October 2020. Both previous OWI cases are open and have not been resolved.
