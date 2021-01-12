New Lisbon man charged with solicitation of prostitution, intimidation

At about 12:35 p.m. Oct. 29, Harris was spotted outside a New Lisbon bar. New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker and another officer arrested Harris and transported him to the Juneau County Jail.

Once Harris was booked he was read and waived his Miranda Rights. According to Harris he went to the victim’s residence and passed out on a chair, then woke up the following morning and left. Harris claimed the victim’s boyfriend invited him to the residence, but left at some time during the night. Harris further claimed the victim had accused the owner of the residence of trying to sleep with her.

According to Harris, after leaving the residence in the morning he realized he had left without his jacket containing $5,000. He returned to the victim’s residence, where she allowed him to search for the money. Harris stated he found the money under her mattress, at which time he apologized to her, have her $30, and left.

At about 3 p.m., Pfaff made contact with the owner of the residence, who stated the victim never made any allegations against him. The owner said Harris did not have a lease but stayed with his girlfriend, and he was trying to remove him from the property permanently. The owner stated that he believes Harris is a “sexual predator” who tries to sleep with any single woman who moves into one of the residences.

Harris is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

