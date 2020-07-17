New Lisbon man found running naked in street after allegedly breaking into house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A New Lisbon man was arrested on several misdemeanor charges after police allegedly found him running down the road naked after breaking into a house.

Raymond Decorah, 21, of New Lisbon is charged with misdemeanors criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer. If convicted, he faces up to nine months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the criminal trespass, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct charges; and up to 90 days in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, or both, for the disorderly conduct charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:40 p.m. June 10, Deputy Adam Morris was dispatched to a residence in Germantown for a report of a male running naked in the street. A witness called in and identified the male as Raymond Decorah, and claimed Decorah broke into the witness’ house. Two additional officers responded to the incident.

As Morris arrived at the scene, the other two officers had Decorah on the ground, with his hands handcuffed behind his back. Decorah was wearing a pair of socks and no other clothes, and he smelled heavily of intoxicants. Decorah was placed into a squad car and driven to the witness’ house to locate his clothing.