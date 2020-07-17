New Lisbon man found running naked in street after allegedly breaking into house

A New Lisbon man was arrested on several misdemeanor charges after police allegedly found him running down the road naked after breaking into a house.
Raymond Decorah, 21, of New Lisbon is charged with misdemeanors criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer. If convicted, he faces up to nine months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the criminal trespass, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct charges; and up to 90 days in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, or both, for the disorderly conduct charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:40 p.m. June 10, Deputy Adam Morris was dispatched to a residence in Germantown for a report of a male running naked in the street. A witness called in and identified the male as Raymond Decorah, and claimed Decorah broke into the witness’ house. Two additional officers responded to the incident.
As Morris arrived at the scene, the other two officers had Decorah on the ground, with his hands handcuffed behind his back. Decorah was wearing a pair of socks and no other clothes, and he smelled heavily of intoxicants. Decorah was placed into a squad car and driven to the witness’ house to locate his clothing.
Morris spoke with the witness at the house as two additional officers arrived. The witness showed Morris where Decorah broke through a window, knocked over a night stand and spilled the contents of the nightstand on the floor. The window screen frame was “severely bent.”
Another witness who was inside the house as Decorah entered, stated Decorah ran around inside the house while saying he wanted to go home. Decorah then removed his clothes and left the house.
Morris returned to the outside to speak with Decorah, who was yelling and attempting to hit his head against the squad car window. After asking him to stop, Decorah requested his clothes. Morris assisted Decorah in putting on his shorts and underwear.
After putting some of the clothes back on, Decorah tried to walk away and would not reenter the squad car. Decorah pushed Morris using his chest, and Morris forced Decorah into the car. During transport to jail, Decorah yelled obscenities at Morris and another officer, removed his seatbelt, and was “thrashing” in the backseat.
A preliminary breath test performed at the jail provided a result of 0.26 blood alcohol content. Decorah was then transported to the hospital for medical clearance. At the hospital Decorah continued to be “combative and verbally assaultive,” and needed to be restrained. Several hours later Decorah was cleared to return to jail.
Decorah is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance July 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
