New Lisbon man pleads guilty to drug crimes after police find meth during traffic stop

A New Lisbon man pled guilty to drug crimes after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Gregory Riggs, 34, of New Lisbon was charged and convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The maximum sentence for the felony is up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
As Riggs has a prior conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine in the five years immediately preceding this offense, Riggs faced up to an additional four years in prison due to a repeater modification, but the modification was removed as part of the plea agreement.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 2, Chief Kyle Walker of the New Lisbon Police Department was on patrol when he observed a vehicle driven by a man he was able to visually identify as Gregory Riggs, who Walker knew from prior law enforcement contacts. Walker was also aware the vehicle Riggs was driving was registered to his wife.
Believing Riggs to be on probation for drug related offenses, Walker radioed dispatch to inquire about active warrants. Dispatch informed Walker that Riggs did not have active warrants but Riggs had a suspended license.
Walker initiated a traffic stop, approached Riggs, and explained the reason for the stop. Riggs stated he knew his license was suspended.
While speaking with Riggs, Walker noted Riggs had red sores on his arms consistent with methamphetamine use. Asked if there were any illegal drugs in the vehicle, Riggs replied “no.” While answering, Riggs placed both hands on top of the steering wheel, with his hands visibly shaking. Prior to asking about drugs Walker did not observe trembling or nervousness cues.
Walker asked if Riggs would allow Walker to search Riggs’ person, to which Riggs acquiesced. Riggs exited the vehicle and was moved to the back of the vehicle. Asked to turn out his pockets, Riggs produced a pipe used commonly for smoking marijuana.
Prior to searching Riggs’ vehicle, Riggs asked Walker if he could smoke a cigarette. Walker said that Riggs could, at which time Riggs went to the driver’s side of the vehicle and took out a plastic cigarette pack. While Riggs was grabbing the pack Walker noticed a glass pipe in the driver’s side door and a butane lighter.
Walker told Riggs he would be searching the cigarette pack, as he had found drugs in such packs previously. Riggs then opened the pack, took something from the pack and placed it in his pocket, and grabbed a cigarette. Asked what he slid into his pocket, Riggs showed Walker an empty clear baggie consistent with what is used for illegal drugs. Walker located a similar baggie inside the pack which contained a clear granulated substance consistent with methamphetamine.
After finding the bag with the granulated substance inside, Walker looked at Riggs and said “You didn’t even grab the baggie with meth” while showing Riggs the bag. Riggs said he thought he had grabbed that bag, and asked if he was going to jail.
A search of the vehicle revealed the pipe Walker previously saw inside the door and a prescription bottle with the label torn off. Riggs was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. At the jail the granular substance was tested and weighed, with test results indicating a positive result for methamphetamine weighing about 0.5 grams.
Riggs pled guilty to all charges during a plea hearing on Oct. 16. Judge Paul Curran approved the plea and sentenced Riggs to a stayed three-year prison sentence and three years of probation, and Riggs was ordered to comply with the Juneau County Drug Court.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
