New Lisbon man pleads guilty to drug crimes after police find meth during traffic stop

While speaking with Riggs, Walker noted Riggs had red sores on his arms consistent with methamphetamine use. Asked if there were any illegal drugs in the vehicle, Riggs replied “no.” While answering, Riggs placed both hands on top of the steering wheel, with his hands visibly shaking. Prior to asking about drugs Walker did not observe trembling or nervousness cues.

Walker asked if Riggs would allow Walker to search Riggs’ person, to which Riggs acquiesced. Riggs exited the vehicle and was moved to the back of the vehicle. Asked to turn out his pockets, Riggs produced a pipe used commonly for smoking marijuana.

Prior to searching Riggs’ vehicle, Riggs asked Walker if he could smoke a cigarette. Walker said that Riggs could, at which time Riggs went to the driver’s side of the vehicle and took out a plastic cigarette pack. While Riggs was grabbing the pack Walker noticed a glass pipe in the driver’s side door and a butane lighter.