New Lisbon prisoner allegedly hit inmate after insult about his 'man boobs'

A prisoner at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution on a felony armed robbery conviction allegedly hit another inmate in the head 23 times after an argument over shower shoes and an insult about his chest.

Kenneth Smith, 29, a New Lisbon Correctional Institution prisoner, is charged with felony aggravated battery, repeater. He faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, if convicted. As Smith has a previous conviction for felony armed robbery, the maximum term of imprisonment may be increased by an additional six years.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 10 Officer Kevin Weinshrott was dispatched to the New Lisbon Correctional Institution for a report of an assault by inmate Kenneth Smith on another inmate.

The lieutenant at the facility told Weinshrott that the victim was sitting when Smith came up behind him and hit him in the head 23 times. The victim was taken to Hess Memorial Hospital suffering from a broken orbital socket and a broken jaw.

Weinshrott was able to speak to the victim on Oct. 19, with the victim telling Weinshrott he sat down at a table with two other inmates while eating his canteen when another inmate came up from behind and hit him several times in the head.