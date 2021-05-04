New Lisbon prisoner facing additional felony charges after allegedly attacking cellmate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A review of the video footage from about 10 minutes before the injuries occurred showed the victim and Smith walking down a few cells and speaking with some other inmates, then walking back to their cell less than a minute later.

According to the Unit Sergeant Brandon Bolton who was on duty at the time of the incident, an inmate approached the officer station at about 11:54 a.m. and said “dudes cellie in 66 is having a seizure.” An ambulance was called and a camera was requested to document the injuries.

While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Bolton spoke with Smith, who said the victim was standing when his body began to shake. Smith “adamantly” stated the victim was having headaches over the past several weeks and that he was waiting until COVID was over to get checked out for the headaches. Smith told Bolton the victim was his “bro” and he needed help.

On Sept. 10, 2020 Wilke spoke to the victim at the correctional facility. The victim stated he believed he was unconscious for about 40 minutes after being assaulted. The victim said Smith began cleaning up the cell when he gathered his things and placed them on the bed to help clean.