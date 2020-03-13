New Lisbon woman charged with 4th OWI after getting car stuck in yard

A New Lisbon woman is charged with her fourth operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after allegedly getting her car stuck in a yard in Orange.
Deborah Bennett, 54, of New Lisbon is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanors resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted of the felony charge she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:28 a.m. Jan. 25, Deputy Justin Wegmueller was dispatched to a gas station in New Lisbon for reports of a female, later identified as Deborah Bennett, running in and out of the gas station yelling that “someone was trying to kill her.”
Before Wegmueller arrived to the gas station, Bennett had left. He ran her possible license plate number, which came back to a car registered to Bennett matching the description of the vehicle at the gas station.
Wegmueller went to the residence listed for Bennett, but did not see the vehicle, and received no answer after knocking on the door. While at the residence, dispatch informed Wegmueller of a car matching Bennet’s stuck in a yard in Orange.
The owner of the residence stated he went to check on the driver after the car got stuck, but the driver started screaming at him. Wegmueller arrive at the residence and observed Bennett’s vehicle stuck in the yard, running.
As he approached the vehicle Bennett began screaming at Wegmueller “no” and “they were going to kill her.” Wegmueller noted her movements were quick and agitated. Bennett eventually confirmed her name, and said she did not know where she was, but continued screaming about them killing her and that she wanted a cigarette.
Asked if she would open the door, Bennett refused. Instead, she kept hitting the lock button. She took an ice scraper and bashed it into the window several times, eventually causing the scraper to break, and yelled she would “let them kill her if they let her have a cigarette.”
Wegmueller told Bennet the police would break the window if she did not open the door, after which she screamed “no” but did unlock the door. After the door opened, she grabbed the ice scraper. The police removed her from the vehicle and placed her in handcuffs.
Once she was in custody, police put the car, which was in drive, into park. A deputy began questioning Bennett, during which she admitted to using methamphetamine and Tramadol. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Bennett is next scheduled for a plea hearing at the Juneau County Justice Center on June 18.
