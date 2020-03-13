New Lisbon woman charged with 4th OWI after getting car stuck in yard

A New Lisbon woman is charged with her fourth operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after allegedly getting her car stuck in a yard in Orange.

Deborah Bennett, 54, of New Lisbon is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanors resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted of the felony charge she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:28 a.m. Jan. 25, Deputy Justin Wegmueller was dispatched to a gas station in New Lisbon for reports of a female, later identified as Deborah Bennett, running in and out of the gas station yelling that “someone was trying to kill her.”

Before Wegmueller arrived to the gas station, Bennett had left. He ran her possible license plate number, which came back to a car registered to Bennett matching the description of the vehicle at the gas station.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wegmueller went to the residence listed for Bennett, but did not see the vehicle, and received no answer after knocking on the door. While at the residence, dispatch informed Wegmueller of a car matching Bennet’s stuck in a yard in Orange.