New York man pulled over outside New Lisbon facing cocaine, narcotics, marijuana charges

A Kingston, New York man is being charged with drug crimes after police allegedly found him with narcotics, cocaine and marijuana after speeding on the interstate outside New Lisbon.
Herbert Hill, 20, is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 24 Trooper Allan Platt was operating as a field training officer with a trainee while parked at the milepost 55 crossover on Interstate 90/94. While monitoring traffic they observed a vehicle with blue headlights approach from behind.
After the vehicle passed the trainee pulled out and began to catch up to the vehicle, but the vehicle then began pulling away at a high rate of speed. Platt activated the radar and received a reading of 83 mph.
The trainee activated the emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed but did not come to a full stop for about one mile, and after moving to the shoulder continued to slowly roll. When the vehicle eventually stopped about half of the passenger side of the vehicle was in the left lane of traffic.
Platt made contact with the driver at the right rear window. Because of the window tint Platt was unable to see inside, and had to tell the driver multiple times to roll the window down. After confirming the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle Platt moved to the front driver’s side window.
As he stood at the window Platt could smell an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Platt observed numerous food wrappers, clothing, bags and miscellaneous items in the vehicle, and a “plethora” of air fresheners. Underneath the radio controls Platt observed eye drops, and on top of the front passenger seat was a two pack of cigars that Platt knew from training, education and experience that marijuana users would often fill cigars with marijuana to smoke.
The driver stated he did not have a reason for his speed, but was on the way to California from New York. In the driver’s lap Platt observed several I.D. cards, a medical marijuana card, a driver’s license, credit cards and a knife holster. Asked if he had a knife or multi-tool on his lap, the driver mumbled and pulled at the holster. Despite being told to stop moving the driver pulled out a butterfly knife. After being told to put down the knife the driver placed the knife in the driver side door storage area.
Using his New York driver’s license the driver was identified as Herbert Hill. While speaking with Hill Platt observed multiple roaches and blunt remnants in a storage compartment. Hill stated he did not want to get in trouble, and kept looking at the road while moving his hand towards the gear shift. After having Hill move the vehicle further into the shoulder Hill was ordered to step out of the vehicle.
After being told to step out of the vehicle Hill began to reach around inside the vehicle. Told to show Platt his hands, Hill did not comply. Following three orders to step out of the vehicle Hill reached into the center console.
Platt, who stated he feared for their safety, made contact with Hill’s left arm. Hill tensed and began to tug away, showing active resistance. Platt pulled Hill from the car and Hill’s hands were placed behind his back and cuffed.
During a search of Hill’s person Platt located a small bag containing a powdery substance consistent with cocaine. Hill was placed in the squad car.
A search of Hill’s vehicle revealed two green bags with loose leaf tobacco inside of them, several packs of rolling papers, an empty glass container that smelled of raw marijuana, a digital scale that had a green leafy residue inside and on it, an open bottle of vanilla brandy and a red cup with residue consistent with the brandy, a blunt rolling tray containing multiple buds of a green leafy substance, and a plastic bag found inside the gas cap of the car containing 30 pills identified as oxycodone hydrochloride.
Hill was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. A test of the substances found in Hill’s vehicle and on his person gave positive results for marijuana and cocaine.
Hill was released on a $1,000 cash bond but failed to show for an initial appearance. An arrest warrant has been issued for Hill.
