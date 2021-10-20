New York man pulled over outside New Lisbon facing cocaine, narcotics, marijuana charges

Platt made contact with the driver at the right rear window. Because of the window tint Platt was unable to see inside, and had to tell the driver multiple times to roll the window down. After confirming the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle Platt moved to the front driver’s side window.

As he stood at the window Platt could smell an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Platt observed numerous food wrappers, clothing, bags and miscellaneous items in the vehicle, and a “plethora” of air fresheners. Underneath the radio controls Platt observed eye drops, and on top of the front passenger seat was a two pack of cigars that Platt knew from training, education and experience that marijuana users would often fill cigars with marijuana to smoke.

The driver stated he did not have a reason for his speed, but was on the way to California from New York. In the driver’s lap Platt observed several I.D. cards, a medical marijuana card, a driver’s license, credit cards and a knife holster. Asked if he had a knife or multi-tool on his lap, the driver mumbled and pulled at the holster. Despite being told to stop moving the driver pulled out a butterfly knife. After being told to put down the knife the driver placed the knife in the driver side door storage area.