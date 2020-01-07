You are the owner of this article.
Nigel Schultz sentenced to life in prison for killing Beaver Dam man
breaking top story

Nigel Schultz sentenced to life in prison for killing Beaver Dam man

Nigel Schultz to spend life without parole in prison for death of Beaver Dam man

Nigel Schultz, who was found guilty of first degree homicide in the death of Bradlee Gerke, was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Shortly after being released from prison for a previous felony, Schultz shot Bradlee Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso and buried Gerke in a shallow grave in the town of Lebanon.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Nigel Schultz, 21, Fond du Lac, was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin J. DeVries to life in prison with no chance of parole for first degree intentional homicide in the death of Bradlee Gerke, Beaver Dam.

Shortly after being released from prison for a previous felony, Schultz shot Bradlee Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso and buried Gerke in a shallow grave in the town of Lebanon. Schultz told deputies he killed Gerke because Gerke was going to turn him into police. Schultz repeated his confession to many others, including telling acquaintances on a recorded jail phone line that shooting someone 16 times “cannot be an accident.”

Prior to this homicide, Schultz had already amassed 10 felony convictions, and multiple misdemeanors, all committed prior to his 18th birthday.

District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg said at sentencing, “Never have I encountered an offender who had such an extensive criminal record at such a young age. The defendant viewed the killing as his most significant accomplishment, and bragged about it as if it was a badge of honor. I am totally convinced that he will kill again if given the opportunity. In the end I can find no redeeming value in this individual, and I believe he should never be allowed to be released from prison.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

