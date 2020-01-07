Nigel Schultz sentenced to life in prison for killing Beaver Dam man

Nigel Schultz, 21, Fond du Lac, was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin J. DeVries to life in prison with no chance of parole for first degree intentional homicide in the death of Bradlee Gerke, Beaver Dam.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after being released from prison for a previous felony, Schultz shot Bradlee Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso and buried Gerke in a shallow grave in the town of Lebanon. Schultz told deputies he killed Gerke because Gerke was going to turn him into police. Schultz repeated his confession to many others, including telling acquaintances on a recorded jail phone line that shooting someone 16 times “cannot be an accident.”

Prior to this homicide, Schultz had already amassed 10 felony convictions, and multiple misdemeanors, all committed prior to his 18th birthday.

District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg said at sentencing, “Never have I encountered an offender who had such an extensive criminal record at such a young age. The defendant viewed the killing as his most significant accomplishment, and bragged about it as if it was a badge of honor. I am totally convinced that he will kill again if given the opportunity. In the end I can find no redeeming value in this individual, and I believe he should never be allowed to be released from prison.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.