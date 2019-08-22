No charges will be filed against police officers involved in a high-speed chase that ended in the death of two brothers after the car they were in struck the back of a semi trailer April 29 on I-39 in Columbia County.
Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said her office will not pursue criminal charges in a report addressed to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
During the early morning of April 29, driver Ter-rance Phillit Simmons and his brother Terrance P. Simmons, who was his passenger, fled law enforcement officers at more than 100 mph southbound on I-39, according to the report.
Officers in pursuit of Ter-rance Simmons and his brother deployed stop strips on I-39 in an attempt to slow or stop the vehicle, the report stated.
Less than two seconds after the vehicle ran over the device and made a lane change, it crashed into the back of a semitrailer on I-39, killing both men.
While Yaskal called the deaths "tragic," she said Ter-rance Phillit Simmons was fleeing law enforcement in a stolen car while armed after being suspected of committing violent crimes.
"Unfortunately, he also placed his brother at risk by including him in his attempt to flee law enforcement. By his conduct he also seriously endangered the lives of many other drivers in the vicinity," Yaskal said.
Yaskal said the driver presented an imminent danger to other people in the interstate and gave no indication that he would voluntarily stop for police.
This left law enforcement officers to make difficult decisions in an emergency situations to protect other people, she stated, calling the decisions to pursue the suspect vehicle and deploy stop strips "reasonable under the circumstances."
