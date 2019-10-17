No one was injured when the back of a garbage truck caught fire Oct. 16 in Reedsburg, according to fire officials with the Reedsburg Fire Department.
Training Chief Howard Althiser, who responded to the scene, said the department was dispatched at about 11:06 a.m. for a report of an apparent explosion in the back of a garbage truck at 2155 East Main Street. Reports of smoke and fire was seen coming from the back of the truck as the operator was crushing garbage, Althiser said. He could not remember the company the truck was working for at the time of the incident.
When fire officials arrived on scene, the operator had dumped the garbage that was on fire onto the parking lot to prevent it from becoming engulfed in flames. The fire was only contained to the pile on the ground of the parking lot, he said.
Extinguishing the blaze took about a half hour, Althiser said. The cause of the fire has not been determined, he said.
