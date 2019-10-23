Authorities say a 23-year-old North Freedom man pretended to be his brother when he stole a Lexus from River Motors in Portage.
Steven Pedroza is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of six years and one that can be increased by four years due to his conviction of identity theft in Sauk County in July 2017.
Pedroza, who has a rifle tattoo on his neck, identified himself as his brother Aug. 16 and expressed interest in the Lexus at River Motors, according to the criminal complaint. He then requested to look inside the car so he could show it to his wife. An employee of River Motors gave Pedroza the keys to look inside the Lexus but did not give him permission to drive it.
The employee, from his office, then watched Pedroza enter the vehicle with a woman and two children and drive off the lot, the complaint states. The employee hoped the man was merely test-driving the vehicle, but when he did not return, the employee called the police.
You have free articles remaining.
A Portage police officer checked the jail records for Pedroza’s brother and found that he did not have a rifle tattoo on his neck, according to the complaint. He then checked Pedroza’s brother’s Facebook page, where he found a picture of Steven Pedroza with a rifle tattoo on his neck.
The Lexus was recovered the next day in Baraboo, the complaint states. Other stolen vehicles were recovered at the same location, and the Lexus was found damaged.
On Nov. 6, Pedroza makes his initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)