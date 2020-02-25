North Freedom man charged with felony child porn possession

According to the complaint, Larsen had a software program on his computer that had links to files of known sites that disperse child sexual assault imagery. Files downloaded to Larsen’s computer included female names and ages.

Larsen allegedly said in a November interview that he had gone on to the site to download regular movies and had clicked random links. After more questioning from Condon, Larsen allegedly admitted he had been curious about those types of abusive images and when he realized he liked them would continue to download them. However, because he knew it was illegal and morally wrong, he would delete them after viewing. Larsen said he even had a program on his laptop meant to delete files from it, but said “apparently it didn’t do a good job.”

According to the complaint, Larsen recognized the first image found on his computer, but not the second. He allegedly admitted to viewing images with children as young as toddlers. He also told authorities he specifically remembered viewing a series with a prepubescent blonde in braids who would either frequently be posed nude or shown being sexually assaulted by an adult.

Larsen also faces fines up to $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court March 18.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.