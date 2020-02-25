North Freedom man charged with felony child porn possession

A North Freedom man faces up to 50 years in prison for images of child sexual abuse found on his computer.
David M. Larsen, 45, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, Special Agent Ryan Condon of the state Department of Justice reviewed computer data received by law enforcement at the end of October 2018. It showed that an IP address, a numerical label assigned to each device connected to a network, near the Prairie du Sac area had blocks of files suspected to be child sexual abuse imagery.
After filing a warrant with telecommunications company TDS Telecom, the department was able to get records Nov. 20, 2018, that the IP address belonged to Larsen at S7559 Highway 12 in North Freedom.
You have free articles remaining.
Condon examined a digital forensic disc on May 30. The files were seized after authorities gained a search warrant for Larsen’s home in December 2018. There was a hard drive with a storage capacity of one terabyte taken from Larsen’s laptop.
On it, authorities found two images of prepubescent girls. In the first, a brown-haired girl was standing next to a dresser, completely nude with one of her arms crossed over her body. In the other, a naked prepubescent girl with light brown hair was propped up on her arms while lying on a bed with her legs spread open.
According to the complaint, Larsen had a software program on his computer that had links to files of known sites that disperse child sexual assault imagery. Files downloaded to Larsen’s computer included female names and ages.
Larsen allegedly said in a November interview that he had gone on to the site to download regular movies and had clicked random links. After more questioning from Condon, Larsen allegedly admitted he had been curious about those types of abusive images and when he realized he liked them would continue to download them. However, because he knew it was illegal and morally wrong, he would delete them after viewing. Larsen said he even had a program on his laptop meant to delete files from it, but said “apparently it didn’t do a good job.”
According to the complaint, Larsen recognized the first image found on his computer, but not the second. He allegedly admitted to viewing images with children as young as toddlers. He also told authorities he specifically remembered viewing a series with a prepubescent blonde in braids who would either frequently be posed nude or shown being sexually assaulted by an adult.
Larsen also faces fines up to $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court March 18.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.