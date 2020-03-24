North Freedom man faces 8th OWI charge after roll over crash

A North Freedom man suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested Monday after police found his vehicle had overturned along Douglas Road in La Valle.

Todd Tiedtke, 47, was found by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies near his 1999 Chevy SUV shortly after 3 a.m., according to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. Police found the SUV had rolled over in a single-vehicle crash. The La Valle Fire Department was also at the scene.

Deputies deduced that Tiedtke had been driving when the SUV left Douglas Road and entered the south ditch, rolling before coming to a stop. Police questioned Tiedtke at the scene. According to the release, he was showing signs of intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of an 8th operating while intoxicated charge as well as a probation violation.

According to court records, Tiedtke was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with refusing to take a test for intoxication after being arrested.

He was found guilty in November 2016 of a felony OWI and sentenced to three years in state prison, five years of extended supervision and alcohol assessment. He also had his driver's license revoked for three years and was ordered to install an interlock device in his vehicle for three years.

Tiedtke was found guilty of operating while intoxicated charges in July 2014 in Sauk County and in March 2005 and September 2000 in Juneau County, according to circuit court records.

