North Freedom man sentenced to 3 years after 8th OWI

Tiedtke admitted the vehicle was registered to his wife. According to the complaint, the deputy noticed he smelled like alcohol and detained him by handcuffing him and putting him in a squad car.

Tire marks at the scene of the crash indicated the SUV crested a hill and hit a gravel shoulder before crossing the centerline, correcting into the right lane and then hitting gravel again before turning over and coming to a rest on its roof, facing west in the eastbound ditch.

Tiedtke told the deputy he had four shots of blackberry brandy and multiple cans of beer and that he had begun drinking about 12 hours earlier. Emergency responders at the scene examined him after deputies found blood at the scene of the crash and a significant portion of the front windshield torn away from the SUV.

According to the complaint, Tiedtke refused to perform field sobriety tests, but did submit to a preliminary breath test that resulted in a 0.116% reading.

Tiedtke had been convicted of OWIs in June 1991, October 1992, December 1995, September 2000, March 2005, July 2014 and November 2016. His license was revoked at the time of the accident.