North Freedom man sentenced to 8 years in prison after violating probation in death of infant daughter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Baraboo man sentenced in 2012 for second-degree reckless homicide of an infant has been sent to prison after being arrested for driving while intoxicated, breaking the conditions of his probation.

Dustin A. Mann, 33, of North Freedom, was arrested Nov. 18 after a State Patrol officer pulled him over along County Highway BD for driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. According to the order for revocation, Mann was slurring his speech when the officer spoke to him. When asked if he had been drinking, Mann said the male passenger in his vehicle had been.

According to court records, Mann was found to have 0.139% blood alcohol content based on a preliminary blood test given to him by the officer, who also found alcohol in the vehicle. When Mann was instructed to turn around to be handcuffed, he ran away from the officer and into nearby woods, but was quickly apprehended.

In a later interview, Mann told authorities he had been drinking alcohol at a residence but had driven to get food despite not having a valid driver’s license and consuming alcohol. Mann said he might have a drinking problem and told officers that he was not a bad person who had “screwed up.”