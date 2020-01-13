North Freedom woman threatens deputy's, public lives during arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the deputy conducted sobriety tests, he noted Coughlin had a lack of balance and her eyes during some tests did not follow a pen he held, according to the complaint. Coughlin told the deputy she was reporting to the Sauk County Huber Center, but first wanted to get the car stereo fixed.

Baraboo Police officers searched the vehicle, which prompted an agitated response from Coughlin, who said she is not the owner of the vehicle and said “anything” could be in it. Officers later determined Coughlin had a revoked driver’s license for driving while intoxicated from Nov. 11. Deputies found Coughlin was carrying a utility knife, a razor blade, a small multi-tool and a small bag of white powder that later tested positive for cocaine.

When Coughlin was being processed later at the Sauk County Jail, according to the complaint, Deputy J. Moreau conducted a strip search during which Coughlin threw clothing at Moreau and threatened violence toward the deputy. When she became upset that she would not be released immediately, she picked up a plastic chair, which prompted three deputies to push her into a wall before putting their weight on her arms and legs. Deputies attached a spit hood to Coughlin as well, according to the complaint.