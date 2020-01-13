North Freedom woman threatens deputy's, public lives during arrest

A North Freedom woman arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated allegedly made death threats toward officers at the Sauk County Jail.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office released information about the incident that begin with a traffic stop in the town of Baraboo on Jan. 4.
Jamie L. Coughlin, 36, faces felony charges of threatening a law enforcement officer, and second offenses of possession of cocaine and THC. She has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of a third offense driving while intoxicated, theft, resisting an officer, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hanson responded to a call at about 4 p.m., Jan. 4, from the Baraboo Walmart manager about a car stereo possibly stolen from the store. After running a plate number provided by the manager, Hanson identified the vehicle as a tan Chevy Impala and stopped the car near the ramp to U.S. Highway 12 after it nearly hit the curb and “rolled” through a stop sign at Highway W and Commerce Street.
The deputy identified Coughlin as the driver. Hanson noted the dash of the vehicle was missing and that Coughlin had dilated pupils. According to the complaint, he admitted to taking one Xanax pill in addition to three other narcotic drugs prescribed by her doctor for a knee problem.
When the deputy conducted sobriety tests, he noted Coughlin had a lack of balance and her eyes during some tests did not follow a pen he held, according to the complaint. Coughlin told the deputy she was reporting to the Sauk County Huber Center, but first wanted to get the car stereo fixed.
Baraboo Police officers searched the vehicle, which prompted an agitated response from Coughlin, who said she is not the owner of the vehicle and said “anything” could be in it. Officers later determined Coughlin had a revoked driver’s license for driving while intoxicated from Nov. 11. Deputies found Coughlin was carrying a utility knife, a razor blade, a small multi-tool and a small bag of white powder that later tested positive for cocaine.
When Coughlin was being processed later at the Sauk County Jail, according to the complaint, Deputy J. Moreau conducted a strip search during which Coughlin threw clothing at Moreau and threatened violence toward the deputy. When she became upset that she would not be released immediately, she picked up a plastic chair, which prompted three deputies to push her into a wall before putting their weight on her arms and legs. Deputies attached a spit hood to Coughlin as well, according to the complaint.
Moreau noted in the complaint that Coughlin said she would “find me on the streets and shoot me in the head” and that she was going to “get an AK, go to the courthouse, shoot all the judges and then everyone else.” When Moreau spoke to Coughlin about the threats, the deputy noted in the complaint that she said she wouldn’t shoot if she was allowed out of the restraining chair.
Coughlin was convicted of driving while intoxicated in September 2010 and again this past November. She also has three former convictions for driving with a revoked license. Coughlin faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly nine years and fines of up to $29,500 as well as license suspension for more than eight years.
She signed a $50 cash bond Wednesday for those charges.
Coughlin was also charged with felony bail jumping and violating a restraining order Thursday, which meant she was back in Sauk County Circuit Court that day via video conference from the jail. She signed a $500 signature bond Friday. Coughlin is scheduled to return to court Feb. 12 for both cases.
