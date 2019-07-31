JUNEAU – A 60-year-old Beaver Dam man stood mute Wednesday and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of his fifth offense of drunken driving.
Antonio Rodriguez Soto appeared in court for his arraignment before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer. Rodriguez Soto is also charged with a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. He could face up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 fine if convicted of the OWI charge.
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Forest Road and Highway DE on June 7 at 2 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident. According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge Caravan was traveling on Forest Road when it ran over a stop sign, struck a tree and ended up in the front yard of the person who called police. The caller believed the driver was intoxicated.
The deputy who responded reported that there were two open cans of Natural Light beer on the floor and a partial 12-pack of Natural Light on the passenger seat.
According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez Soto said he had three beers, but held two fingers up and said his last beer was the night before.
Rodriguez Soto was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital. He needed medical clearance in order to be transferred to the jail and tests confirmed that his blood-alcohol level was .39. The legal limit to drive is .08, though due to his previous convictions, Rodriguez Soto’s legal limit is .02.
Arrangements were made for detox after he was medically cleared. Rodriguez Soto was transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls for detox.
He was previously convicted of OWI in 1992, 1998, 2000 and 2006. His driving privileges were revoked on Friday at the time of the accident.
A telephone scheduling conference was scheduled Sept. 3.
