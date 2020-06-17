Not guilty plea entered for Neosha man accused in head-on-crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JUNEAU – A 46-year-old Neosho man entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday for felony charges related to a head-on crash that injured a passenger in his car and the driver of another vehicle.

Jason Uhing is charged with two counts of second offense operating while intoxicated causing injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Uhing was driving a Chevrolet east on Highway 60 near W2294 Highway 60 on Dec. 20 around 11:40 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound Buick operated by an 82-year-old man. Uhing was attempting to turn into a driveway at the time of the crash. Uhing’s passenger, a 47-year-old man, was also injured.

According to the criminal complaint, Uhing left the scene and was found hiding in trees next to the crash scene. Uhing submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of 0.29 percent.

Uhing had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1993.

A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled for July 6.

