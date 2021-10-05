Oak Creek man arrested for stealing from video gambling machine in Portage

A man has been arrested for stealing over $8,000 from a video gambling machine in Portage.

Jesse T. Starr, 29, Oak Creek is charged with theft between $5,000 and $10,000, a class H felony, and will have his initial appearance in front of Columbia County Judge Andrea Von Hoff on Oct. 13.

Starr was also charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer and felony possession of burglarious tools.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage Police were called to the Market Basket and spoke with the owner. The witness told Portage Police Sgt. Duane Pixler a white male had broken into one of the video gambling machines on site.

The owner of the machine came into service the machine and noticed money was missing. Video from Market Basket shows a man committing the thefts over three days and there was $8,228 missing from the machine.

Portage Police reviewed video from the Market Basket. They were shown three videos of the thefts. The first theft was May 28 around 9:21 p.m. The video allegedly shows a white man in a backward facing baseball hat tampering with the machine and able to reach inside the machine and grab a large amount of cash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}