Oconomowoc man appears in court on 5th OWI charges

JUNEAU – A 49-year-old Oconomowoc man made his initial appearance in court on Monday for his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a witness said he swerved out of his lane over the weekend striking a curb.
Barry Kohlhoff could face up to 10 years in prison if he is found guilty of the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $1,000 cash bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call at 8 p.m. after a woman reported that a car traveling north on Highway 67 near Roosevelt Road had swerved into the southbound lane and swerved back in the northbound lane before striking a curb. The woman followed the vehicle until the man reached his apartment building and said that Kohlhoff ran up to her car and punched it.
When the deputy arrived at Kohlhoff’s apartment building, he found that Kohlhoff’s window was partially shattered and spoke with Kohlhoff who appeared to be intoxicated. Kohlhoff did not complete all the field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer.
Kohlhoff was previously arrested for drunken driving in 1999, 2000, 2003 and 2014.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled on July 2.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
